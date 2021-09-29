Town officials will be taking a second look at the posted speed limit along Oak Street after a Linda Street man suggested the current 30 mph signs may actually be counterproductive to public safety.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns this week told selectmen the pending review was prompted by Paul Carr of 19 Linda St., who detailed a recent encounter during which he was driving slightly over the posted limit, only to be passed at high speed by an impatient motorist.
The incident reportedly occurred as Carr was traveling towards Mechanic Street, just after an electronic sign which digitally displays the speed of passing vehicles and before a rise in the road which obscures oncoming traffic.
“The 30 mph signs are not effectively slowing traffic,” wrote Carr, a retired engineer. “Conversely, they are creating a dangerous situation with the possibility of head-on collisions, illegal passing, etc. by frustrated drivers operating in an illegal manner.”
Johns said the matter was subsequently discussed by the town’s professional staff at an operations meeting with public works Director Chris Gallagher, Police Chief Michael Grace and Fire Chief Michael Kelleher in attendance.
“We’ve started the discussion of at least looking at it and seeing what we need to do about a speed analysis there,” Johns said, pledging to return to selectmen with a “data-driven” recommendation at a later date.
“This gentleman has over 30 years’ experience working for Mass. [Department of Transportation] doing this sort of stuff and happens to live in the area,” Johns said of Carr. “When he first approached me I thought he was looking to lower the speed limit, but that wasn’t actually the case.”
Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan agreed the posted 30 mph limit seems low for the wide, mostly straight street, where many motorists, including local residents, tend to drive to the conditions of the road — a two-mile span of pavement that invites a heavier-than-allowed foot.
“I get it — 30 mph for a street like that to me personally seems a little low,” McGowan said. “I think his point was that if it was 35 or maybe 40 [mph] that should be OK for the flow of traffic and he wouldn’t have somebody up his butt.”
The 30 mph limit on Oak Street has been in effect since 2014, when selectmen, acting in their capacity as the town’s road commissioners, yielded to complaints from residents asking to tamp down both the noise and speed from passing traffic.
At the time, board members embraced a “thickly settled” designation as justification to reduce speeds on the 36-foot wide thoroughfare. State law allows such action in areas where homes or other buildings are located, on average, less than 200 feet apart.
Like nearby Beach Street, Oak Street had been a winding country road that was straightened and widened to modern design standards in the late 1960s. For years it had been used as a convenient through-street to Interstate 95 by heavy trucks departing the Tighe Logistics Group on Oakland Street in Mansfield.
Beach Street, although narrowed during construction of Gillette Stadium in an effort to slow traffic speeds, is still posted at 40 mph along much of its length.
While welcoming the traffic analysis on Oak Street, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson reminded her colleagues there is a difference between policy and enforcement.
“We as a board can set the speed limit, but we can’t control the way people act,” Gibson said, who shared her own experience with a similar incident on Mechanic Street. “Everyone in this world now is in a rush and so quick to act.”