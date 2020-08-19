When it comes to voting — and the laborious process of tallying those votes — there’s no margin for error.
Just ask Town Clerk Robert Cutler, who this week found himself on the phone with Foxboro’s voting systems vendor in an effort to iron out malfunctions identified during a routine equipment screening.
“There’s a reason we do this two weeks ahead of time,” said election warden Kathy Brady, who joined Cutler and assistant election warden Terry Carter in putting the town’s automated voting machines through their paces before the upcoming state primary election on Sept. 1
The six portable units are used to scan and tally completed paper ballots in each of the town’s five voting precincts, with the sixth machine a spare in the event of real-time equipment failure.
Tuesday morning’s run-through involved scanning a series of 50 sample ballots with the results verified on a paper print out similar to a cash register receipt. The procedure ensures the accuracy of vote totals and is critical to the integrity of the voting process.
“We need to make certain the machines are all accurate and counting properly,” Cutler said.
In this case, the problem was traced to several faulty memory cards which needed to be reprogrammed — an issue Cutler was able to rectify with phone support.
But that was a relatively simple fix next to the logistical challenges arising from the expansion of in-person and absentee voting to include early voting and, most recently, mail-in voting.
This new array of options, enacted partly in response to health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and partly as a means to increase turnout, have further complicated things for Cutler’s elections team — especially with the prospect of a high-turnout presidential election looming on Nov. 3.
Not surprisingly, these changes also have proven confusing for voters themselves, he said.
“People are looking at the primary ballots and asking about ballot questions,” Cutler said. “Those questions will be appearing on the November ballot.”
Although all three ballot alternatives were intended to make voting more convenient and safer, there are distinctions.
Voters who request a traditional absentee ballot must demonstrate why they cannot vote in person. Absentee ballots can be mailed in, delivered to the town clerk in advance or even dropped off at the Ahern School polls on Election Day.
“Early” voting, which does not require an excuse, involves casting a conventional paper ballot in advance at a provisional polling site — in this case the Gala Meeting Room at town hall.
Early voting sessions for the Sept. 1 primary begin this weekend, with town hall open on both Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 22-23) from 8 a.m. to noon. Early voting will continue next week during normal business hours at town hall before concluding on Friday, Aug. 28 at 12:30 p.m.
In addition, a special weekend voter registration will be held at the town clerk’s office at town hall this Saturday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m.
Vote-by-mail, the most recent innovation, allows voters to request an advance ballot which can be either mailed in or dropped off at town hall any time before the polls close on Election Day.
In spite of concerns over the prospect of postal delays, local voters are taking advantage of the vote-by-mail opportunity. Cutler said his office already has processed some 3,000 requests for mail-in ballots.
Absentee ballot, early voting and vote-by-mail application forms all can be obtained in-person at the town clerk’s office, or online by clicking on the town clerk’s tab on the town’s website. Deadline for submitting vote-by-mail applications is Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Completed and sealed “mail-in” ballots may be returned to the dropbox at town hall, hand-delivered to the town clerk’s office during regular business hours (or during early voting hours), brought to the polls on Election Day or returned by conventional mail.
If mailed, they must be received at the clerk’s office before the polls close on Election Day.
Historically, local turnout in a presidential election can exceed 80 percent of registered voters. But even the Sept. 1 state primary features high-profile races – especially on the Democratic ballot where incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is being challenged by Congressman Joseph Kennedy III.
The Democratic primary is further enlivened by a nine-way race to fill Kennedy’s House seat, as well as down-ballot contests for county commissioner and treasurer, sheriff and register of probate.
With confusion over ballot changes vying with pandemic fears and concerns over postal delays dominating the current hyper-politicized media cycle, Brady predicted that more stoic New Englanders will stick to tradition and come to the polls on Election Day.
“I say, ‘Please do – we’re going to be there’.”