The town’s new water treatment plant is now in full operation.
Director of Public Works Christopher Gallagher, said the new plant filters and treats water from four new groundwater wells on the site, removing iron and manganese from the water before it enters the system.
The new facility is located on Pumping Station Road off of Chesnut Street and will provide approximately 2 million gallons of water per day.
The treatment plant and wells were constructed for approximately $11 million, funded through a bond paid through water rates charged customers. Construction took approximately 20 months.
There are two other treatment plants in Foxboro, one on Route 106 near the Plainville town line, and the other on Lamson Road off of Oak St.
According to Gallagher, the new water plant uses “Scada,” a computer system that the department had as part of the water system for a number of years.
“This allows us to not only monitor, but control the water system remotely if needed. A lot of improvements were made to this system in order to provide more detailed information as part of this project,” Gallagher said.
Since the new water plant went online on Oct. 1, Gallagher said the department has received very positive feedback from the residents in town but now “we need rain and snow over the next few months in order to reduce the drought conditions in Massachusetts in order to get back to our standard two days per week watering,” Gallagher said.
The new facility, along with the wells, will provide clean and safe drinking water to the residents of Foxboro for many years to come and is an exciting step for the infrastructure and stability of the water system in town, he said.
Rick Kadlik, the water department’s treatment manager, said this new plant was a much-needed upgrade for the town and it will improve the amount of the water that can be put into the system as well as the quality of water that goes into the system.
“I like that it seems to operate a lot better than what we had before. There are a lot more safeguards in place so that we can leave at the end of every day knowing that the water is going to continue to be as safe as it was when we did leave,” said Kadlik of the new facility.
Currently, the water department is working on the design of a new water main on West Street and a new storage tank on Hill Street, along with replacing some of the older groundwater wells that have lost capacity over the years they have been in service. Gallagher said these projects are expected to be completed in 2021 and the dam on West Street will also be reconstructed during 2021.