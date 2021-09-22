Making a statement for defenders and would-be de-funders alike, Foxboro police have completed a first step in an acclaimed professional accreditation process.
According to Chief Michael Grace, the local agency has been formally certified by the Mass. Police Accreditation Commission — an accomplishment he termed “a milestone for the Foxboro Police Department.”
“This accomplishment is no small success and shouldn’t be minimized,” said Grace, who characterized the process as a gold standard under which law enforcement agencies can measure themselves against best practices nationwide.
That process is administered by a state commission comprised of law enforcement officers from across Massachusetts, to ensure that police services are delivered with professionalism and integrity.
Though established in 1996, the program’s goals have become more urgent than ever, with mounting calls for police reform placing community policing under a microscope.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Richard Noonan and Sgt. Lucas Drayton, Grace last week told selectmen that Foxboro’s certification process started several years ago and required a collective effort from “an amazing police department that serves the community with compassion and pride.”
Program requirements
In order to qualify, police agencies must meet 159 mandatory standards addressing high liability risk management issues, while also promoting operational efficiency. The departments also must demonstrate written policies and procedures, a time-consuming and often tedious process.
“The most important part of policing is to have sound policies,” Noonan explained, adding that each new or updated policy is introduced with specialized training. “We’re not only meeting the standards but we’re training on them on a frequent basis.”
These criteria include maintaining up-to-date internal policies, mutual aid agreements, collection and preservation of evidence, juvenile operations, crime analysis, financial management, internal affairs, use of force, patrol administration, public records, victim witness assistance and dozens of others.
Noonan told selectmen the years-long process also reinforces the need for constant administrative oversight in order to hold officers accountable and ensure that standards are reflected in community policing.
In other words, he added, law enforcement agencies must demonstrate that they practice what they preach.
“Day in and day out we’re doing the right thing, not only in words, but by our actions as well,” Noonan said.
Next steps
Having now obtained certification from the state commission, Foxboro police have a green light to pursue full accreditation, which requires meeting an additional 98 out of 223 standards.
“We cannot get accreditation until we have certification,” Grace explained. “We cannot skip this step and this is probably the hardest step.”
He added the accreditation stage hopefully will be completed within the next nine months.
On behalf of her colleagues, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson thanked Grace, Noonan and Drayton for their efforts.
“We’re very proud of the police department here in Foxboro, and I think you and your team should be very proud as well,” she said.
Town Manager William Keegan called the department certification “an extraordinary accomplishment,” and noted the process actually started under selectman and former chief Edward O’Leary.
In addition to submitting policies to the state commission for scrutiny, Noonan said that all policies are reviewed by Keegan and the town’s legal counsel, as well as the local police union.
“Anything there is a question on we discuss and make a determination on what’s best for the police department and the community,” he said.
According to the commission’s website, 98 municipal agencies across the state have either been fully accredited and another 19 certified — benchmarks which a number of other agencies, mostly college police departments, have likewise achieved.
Close to home, both North Attleboro and Norton police already have completed the accreditation process.
Wrapping up the presentation, Grace thanked rank-and-file police officers for their cooperation, saying they have been both receptive and responsive to new challenges.
“It gives you the confidence to go out and do your job and know that you’re supported by the administration and by the town as well,” Grace said.