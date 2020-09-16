During the waning days of World War II, Foxboro’s Kennth Gay found himself driving an M1 tank through Germany when he received orders to pull off into a large field ahead.
“We were the first ones in the field and they told us to park the tank and turn it off,” Gay said, adding that armored vehicles continued to assemble for the remainder of the day and throughout the next.
“That day there were continuous rows of tanks and halftracks and supply vehicles,” he said. “I’m probably lying to you, but I’ll say there was a billion vehicles in that field that particular day.”
Several days later, with Gay still amid the assembled multitude, American forces received word that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had died. They were still there two weeks later when word came of Adolf Hitler’s suicide in his Berlin bunker.
“There was a roar in the field and a lot of hollering,” Gay recalled. “That’s when the Nazis gave up. The Russians had gone into Berlin. I figured that’s what we were over there for but we never made it.”
Gay, a founding member of the Foxboro Rotary Club who operated a local appliance business for many years, was one of three World War II veterans honored at Town Hall Tuesday night along with Charles Bridgham and Roger DiMarzio.
The three were introduced by Ally Rodriguez, the town’s veteran’s services officer, who arranged a series of public ceremonies to recognize Foxboro’s seven remaining World War II veterans.
“They fought an awful war and as Americans we’re grateful that we won the war,” Rodriguez told selectmen and family members on hand for the occasion. “Let them tell their stories because they have stories to tell, for sure.”
Bridgham, an Army Air Corps veteran, said he served both stateside and in North Africa while assigned to a photo-mapping squadron which conducted photographic reconnaissance for both bombing and ground-based missions.
“If they were going to bomb someplace we would go and map it out first,” Bridgham said. “If it was a land attack we would go and map the land out and give them a map to go by.”
DiMarzio, a Navy veteran assigned to mess hall duties while serving in the northern Philippines, said he served largely in a non-combat role — one of four siblings who served in uniform.
“There were three brothers in the Navy and one in the Army,” DiMarzio said.
Rodriguez explained that Tuesday night’s ceremonial presentation had been prompted by a local resident, Michael Lenihan of South Street, who wanted to recognize Bridgham, one of just seven surviving World War II veterans still living in town.
Lenihan, who was on hand Tuesday night, thanked both selectmen and Rodriguez for providing a platform for the aging vets, each of whom was presented with honorary certificates and medallions
“He was a neighbor of mine for 40 years,” Lenihan said of Bridgham. “He’s 99 years young, so I figured it was time we did it.”
In addition to Brigham, Gay and DiMarzio, Marine Corps veterans Joseph Sevieri and Josephine Miller were recognized on Sept. 1, while Jack Grace and Milton Goldstein are expected to be honored at an upcoming meeting.
In addition, Rodriguez said a commemorative program to dedicate a new memorial plaque at the corner of South and Mill streets is planned for October.