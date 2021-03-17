For more than 30 years, Foxboro Jaycees’ have hosted an Easter egg hunt on the Town Common, serving notice that spring had officially returned to Foxboro.
Later this month, that springtime ritual will help serve notice that normalcy is returning as well.
Following a brief presentation, selectmen on Tuesday granted a permit for the traditional event, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 27.
Despite declining COVID-19 numbers, Linda Walsh, community development vice president for the Foxboro Jaycees, said organizers did not consider a return to the event’s traditional format which involved hundreds of youngsters collecting colored plastic eggs scattered across the Common.
Instead, Walsh said, this year’s event will be organized as a scavenger hunt, with participating children roaming the town center seeking a series of clues to help find various items. To make things easier, clues will be identified by yard signs posted at various public locations.
After working their way through various locations, participants will circle back to the Common bandstand, where the Easter Bunny will hand out bags of pre-filled eggs. This format will help enhance safety by reducing congestion, Walsh added.
“It won’t be 200 kids on the Common all at once,” she explained. “It would be staggered.”
Walsh assured selectmen that Jaycees would enforce social distancing, masking and food safety precautions, having gained experience last fall while helping coordinate a Halloween event with the town recreation department.
Last year’s egg hunt, held in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraged families to request a visit from the Easter Bunny, who was driven through neighborhoods in a convertible to greet local children, as well as residents at the Doolittle Home.
“It took a lot of time to do that,” Walsh recalled, adding that organizers were fearful of handing out candies or other treats.
“I feel this is a much better time to have an event because the numbers are going down,” Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan said. “I’m sure the kids are waiting for something great to happen. It’s been a long year.”
In a related matter, selectmen also gave a green light to the Jaycees’ annual summer concert series, which features Thursday evening performances held weekly at the Common bandstand.
Matthew Brennan, the town’s public health director, advised that all participants would need to wear masks, limit groupings to six people and suggested developing an attendance list for contact tracing purposes, if possible.
Brennan also said that those attending the concerts would have to be seated at least 25 feet from performers who themselves need to be at least 10 feet apart.
Walsh said Jaycees hosted three concerts last summer and complied with all safety restrictions in effect at that time.
“We like to get back to as much normal as we can in town,” Walsh said, adding that state pandemic guidelines could be relaxed still further before the first scheduled concert on June 10.
“Our guidelines last year were pretty good and you guys followed them perfectly for the first three weeks,” board Chairman Mark Elfman observed.