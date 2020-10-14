A year-long trial program to improve traffic flow through the Common rotary will be a permanent feature going forward, after selectmen this week green-lighted new traffic islands for the area of Main and Rockhill streets.
In doing so, board members on Tuesday night reaffirmed a finding made last December to lock in temporary modifications at the Main Street approach, considered the most congested of seven roadways feeding into the Common rotary.
This week’s decision means that temporary barriers, traffic barrels and signage installed last fall will be replaced with permanent curbing and concrete, with the construction likely undertaken before winter by town highway crews, according to public works Director Chris Gallagher.
“I’ve got to say I wasn’t a fan at first, but it’s working,” said Selectwoman Leah Gibson. “I know some people have really strong feelings about it, but it’s resolved the problem at Main Street, that’s for sure.”
The initial changes, considered controversial when implemented last October, were intended to improve traffic circulation around the Common based on a study conducted the previous spring.
Although a number of recommendations had been discussed to reduce overall congestion, the most significant involved proposed changes to address lengthy back-ups along Main Street, which at busy times could reach the Chestnut Green plaza.
These changes included installing temporary barriers which forced motorists already circling the rotary to remain in an inside lane, thereby allowing vehicles entering from Main Street to flow unimpeded into rotary traffic.
According to Timothy Thomson, a traffic engineer with the Pare Corporation, addressing back-ups on Main Street has had a secondary benefit by reducing traffic volumes on Baker and Market streets, which had frequently been used as cut-throughs by frustrated motorists.
In addition to reconfiguring existing traffic islands at the Main Street approach, the sidewalk pad area in front of the Orpheum Theater will be extended by approximately 13 feet in order to dissuade vehicles from exiting onto Rockhill Street, which is now one-way from Market Street.
“What it does is prevent people coming up Rockhill from thinking they can go somewhere other than right and people coming off of Main Street funneled to stay in the outside lane,” Gallagher said.
Overhead lighting also will be improved at the Rockhill Street location.
Tempering the mostly positive feedback, Selectman Edward O’Leary observed that vehicles from Main Street tend to enter rotary traffic at “excessive speed.”
“If you’re trying to merge traffic to get over to School Street, they’re going awful fast,” O’Leary said.
Gallagher replied that both Cocasset and Central streets are currently posted at 20 mph and suggested that a similar limit could be implemented for the Main Street approach.
While noting the improvements made thus far have been successful, Gallagher characterized the long-term outlook as a work in progress, with further refinements possible at Central, South and/or Cocasset streets. These could involve relocating existing crosswalks or adding either signage or pavement markings to help clarify lane assignments for motorists circling the rotary.
“It’s going to be difficult down there doing any physical barriers like this,” Gallagher said, referring to the Main Street plan.
In addition, the Bird Street approach remains problematic for motorists seeking to cross over to the rotary’s inner travel lane.