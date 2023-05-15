Those traveling to the Taylor Swift concerts at Gillette Stadium this weekend by MBTA Commuter Rail can breathe easy again.
A tweet pinned to @MBTA_CR, the agency’s Twitter account, on Monday evening said regular train service between South Station and Foxboro would resume Tuesday morning.
⚠️Foxboro Line Update— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 15, 2023
🚫Trains originating/terminating at Foxboro are cancelled through the end of service tonight.
🚍Buses connect with Franklin trains at Walpole for service to Foxboro.
✅Regular train service between South Station & Foxboro will resume tomorrow morning.
The service was called into question when a truck slammed into the East Street Bridge in Dedham Monday morning, delaying trains on the Franklin/Foxboro line. At the time, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said service to Foxboro was cancelled indefinitely until repairs could be made to tracks on the bridge that were bent by the crash impact.
As for passengers traveling to and from Foxboro on Monday after the crash, the agency said they could board a regular Franklin Line train. “At Walpole, a bus shuttle will offer a connection to Foxboro through the evening,” the agency said on Twitter.
At the time, the agency said it would “communicate any changes to service as needed to passengers.”
Fans or not, some on Twitter asked about service to the Swift concerts.
“Better get it up and running by this weekend, lest ye want to incur the wrath of a swarm of angry Swifties...” @JimLahey405 tweeted.
“Suggest doing that same post the day of @taylorswift13 show. Let’s see how THAT goes….. (Not a fan….just seeing the limited tickets, and those that depend on those to get there),” @MarkGabbs tweeted.
Swift is performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at Gillette and tickets are sold out. The trains are a way to avoid traffic on the highways to get to the concerts.
After the crash Monday, the MBTA said trains were traveling at reduced speeds through a single track “until necessary repairs are made to the second track due to a vehicle striking a bridge.”
The bridge, built in 1904, stands at a substandard height of 12 feet 3 inches, according to The Boston Globe.
In October 2020, a design contract to replace the bridge was approved. Since 2019, at least 13 vehicles have struck the bridge, according to the MBTA. One of the crashes led to an emergency shutdown in the fall.
Construction on a replacement bridge is slated to begin late this year. The $18 million project will raise the bridge to 14 feet, the recommended standard, the Globe reported.