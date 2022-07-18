A new transportation bond bill could kick start some long delayed highway and infrastructure improvements in the area, including a long-neglected highway rest area, a deadly stretch of Route 1 and a noisy length of Interstate 495.
The bill, which passed the state Senate Thursday, now goes to a conference committee to hammer out differences with the previously passed House version, would authorize more than $10.84 billion in bonding for a wide array of projects around the state.
An amendment by Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, that was adopted along with two others, would include $1 million for a study of engineering, constructing and maintaining a noise abatement barrier along Interstate 495 adjacent to the South Grove, Grove Street neighborhood in Foxboro. Feeney says the residential area has endured loud, consistent traffic noise.
But, locally, the largest single project would be $5 million to reopen the Interstate 95 rest area in Mansfield, which Feeney said would also aid in tourism to Foxboro.
“Right now, the building is closed, shuttered, and falling apart and port-a-potties are lined up next to litter and construction debris. The place looks disgusting and I’m embarrassed that this is the first stop for travelers as they enter Massachusetts,” state Feeney said Monday in a statement.
The $5 million, in the amendment Feeney added to the bill, would go toward design, safety and accessibility upgrades and rehabilitation of the area with electric vehicle charging stations, vending machines and information kiosks for travelers with details on area attractions such as the Xfinity Center, TPC Golf Course, Gillette Stadium, Plainridge Park Casino, along with dining and other amenities.
“We shouldn’t have to fight this hard for something that should be common sense, but the (area’s state) representatives and I will continue to look for every legislative vehicle possible to get this site fixed up,” Feeney said.
The facility, on the north-bound side of the interstate about 10 miles from the Rhode Island state line, has had an up-and-down history. Originally, the small visitors center building hosted an information desk and housed restrooms. It was closed in 2009 due to state budget cuts. In 2010 it reopened in a public-private partnership between the state transportation department and the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce. The arrangement didn’t last and soon weathered plywood covered the center’s windows again.
One of the local lawmakers who has been arguing for a revival of the center, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, whose district includes Foxboro, is confident the bill will be seen through the conference committee.
“What we do after that to convince the new administration (to approve) its release will be interesting,” Barrows said in an email.
He said Feeney, along with Reps. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and Edward Philips, D-Sharon, have been working with area chambers of commerce, the town of Mansfield as well as U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, for a federal transportation amendment,
“Perhaps now, with the opportunity with Bond Funds we might be able to get that rest area the investment that it needs. I appreciate Senator Feeney’s advocacy,” Barrows wrote, adding the rest stop should have a “big welcome mat to our friends from the south.”
In another amendment submitted by Feeney, the bonding bill would also include $4 million for the traffic control improvements, including potential temporary and permanent median barriers and added traffic lights from Route 1 in Walpole to the Rhode Island border in Attleboro.
The Sun Chronicle, in a recent article on Route 1, noted that the death of a Woonsocket woman in March was the fourth traffic fatality on the two-mile stretch of Route 1 in Wrentham since 2016, according to MassDOT data.
There were more than 300 traffic accidents involving some sort of injury on the highway since 2016, accounting for 16 percent of all the accidents in the town, according to the data.
“I am hopeful that the governor and his administration will recognize the hazards that exist along this stretch and use this authorization as a catalyst to spend the money and do the work forthwith,” Feeney said.