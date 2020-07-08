Two weeks after fielding reports of an upsurge in rubbish at local recreation areas, town officials indicated that a stop-gap collection program seems to have things under control.
Public Works Director Christopher Gallagher told selectmen on Tuesday that conditions had improved greatly since mid-June, when many of Foxboro’s playing fields and recreation lands were described as awash in litter.
Gallagher attributed the improvement to arrangements that provided a limited number of trash receptacles at the Booth and Payson Road complexes, as well as visitors observing the town’s “carry-in, carry-out” policy.
Historically, public works personnel have serviced 150 trash barrels throughout town, but that practice was suspended after Gov. Charlie Baker closed many public gathering spots in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, after reports emerged of a looming trash crisis Foxboro’s solid waste hauler, United Material Management, agreed to service 20 barrels at no cost as long as state restrictions remain in effect.
Gallagher said he checked the current inventory on Monday morning and found none of the 20 barrels full to overflowing, with no substantive litter scattered about.
As a result, he suggested the pre-virus practice of servicing 150 town-owned trash barrels may have been excessive.
“We may not need 150 barrels in the future,” Gallagher observed
Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan, who two weeks ago supported more comprehensive collection efforts, said recreation users have started a dialog aimed at self-policing the litter issue.