The years go by too fast for “seventy something” Marsha Lewicke to remember exactly when she began taking care of the landscape at Foxboro’s Council on Aging.
It’s been a while, she said.
Lewicke keeps all the flowers, bushes and whatever is green and growing, in good order. She volunteers as much as eight hours a week to do the job.
“They kind of let me do what I want to, which is kind of nice,” Lewicke said.
And she’s good at what she does.
“It’s my passion,” she said of gardening.
She also heads the senior center’s garden club.
“I love working with seniors,” Lewicke said. “They give me a lot of joy.”
Marc Craig, head of the council on aging and human services in Foxboro, said Lewicke brings him joy.
“She works tirelessly, and rarely gets the recognition that she deserves,” he said. “Marsha maintains all of the beautiful gardens and plantings around the senior center. She spends countless hours each week, mostly after hours, keeping our area looking magnificent.”