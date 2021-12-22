George Begin knows that going to the hospital can make any visitor anxious. He sees his job as making that a little less stressful. It’s kind of second nature, he says; he’s always felt comfortable around hospitals and medical settings, so the retired teacher gravitated to volunteering at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Begin, who describes himself as “a senior citizen,” is father to three and grandfather to five, and had volunteered at other hospitals during his teaching career. A resident, he says, of the Foxboro-Plainville area, “I didn’t live too far away,” and when he retired nine years ago, Sturdy seemed a natural fit.
“We are social beings,” Begin says. “It’s beneficial to a retired guy like me to be social. Instead of focusing on yourself, you can focus on your fellow humans. There’s a emotional benefit to it.”
He worked in various aspects of the community hospital’s operation. Now, he operates mainly in transport, helping patients and others find their way around what to many is an unfamiliar — and sometimes anxiety-producing — environment. “A lot of patients and visitors get lost, so we help them.”
Transporting regular visitors to the hospital’s multiple sclerosis clinic, he says, “I’m amazed so many would remember me and would know my name.” They chat on the way to their appointment, he says, and “the fact the patient felt so comfortable having me as a guide...part of my goal is to make them feel comfortable. To put them at ease is very important.”