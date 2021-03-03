Selectmen on Tuesday night agreed to tap into Foxboro’s affordable housing trust fund to help pursue long-overdue improvements to the dangerous intersection at Walnut and Commercial streets.
The unanimous vote to spend $37,500 of $320,000 currently on deposit in the trust fund will supplement grants already received by the town for a redesign and possible signalization at the notorious crossroads, located on Route 140 near the Interstation-95 on and off-ramps.
Town Planner Paige Duncan explained that Foxboro’s housing trust fund could be used for this purpose since improvements at the intersection will facilitate future development of an affordable housing project on a town-owned, 16-acre parcel situated across Route 140 from the Community Farmstand.
Such a complex has been envisioned since the town obtained the parcel from the state some 20 years ago.
“We can’t even tee that project up until the [intersection] issue has been addressed,” Town Manager William Keegan said of the intersection redesign.
Duncan said that in conjunction with the proposed intersection upgrade, officials seek to design and install a sewer connector that would serve the future housing complex — stressing that construction on such a project is still years away.
Before then, the town will likely hire a consultant to create documents outlining broad project parameters, then invite developers to submit more detailed plans, similar to the process used in developing the former fire station property.
Town officials would then evaluate the competing proposals and presumably select the one which most closely aligns with local needs.
From a permitting perspective, Duncan said the project would be developed by the Foxboro Housing Authority, most likely through the state 40B affordable housing program, even though Foxboro already has met its state-mandated affordable housing targets.
Gregory Spier, who chairs the Foxboro Housing Authority, said on Tuesday members had unanimously supported withdrawing funds from the affordable housing trust to supplement the intersection and sewer design work.
“This is one of the cogs on the wheel,” Spier said. “We’re trying to make this attractive as possible to a developer — so if we have a traffic signal and 16 acres of land, all permitted, we’re ready to go.”
Duncan, who has overseen unrelated efforts to identify and address community-wide housing needs, said the $320,000 on deposit in the affordable housing trust had originated as mitigation payments from development of the Chestnut Green project.