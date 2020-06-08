Police say they recovered stolen goods and arrested two brothers after executing a search warrant at their home Monday morning.
James Devlin, 21, and his younger brother, John Devlin, 20, face charges in Wrentham District Court of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200, misusing a credit card and breaking and entering, police said.
They were arrested after police executed a search warrant about 6:30 a.m. at their home at 6 Truax Lane off Route 106 with the help of Sharon police.
During the search, detectives recovered some of the merchandise allegedly purchased with credit cards stolen during two recent break-ins.
The credit cards were used to rack up about $2,175 in charges, police said.
Some of the stolen items included a large-screen television, computer equipment and gaming consoles.
Detectives also recovered a large amount of counterfeit U.S. currency which will be turned over to the U. S. Secret Service, according to police.
The arrests came as a result of an investigation into recent break-ins at a pool house outside a local home and a motor vehicle, police said.
The suspects allegedly used a credit card of one of the victims at several Foxboro area stores, buying several expensive items.
A break in the case came after Detective Michael Alberts was able to identify the suspects through security camera footage at several of the retail businesses.
Police are still investigating and additional charges may be filed.