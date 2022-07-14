Foxboro Rotarians recently marked their 52nd birthday by publicly honoring a pair of individuals whose efforts on behalf of the community have personified the Rotary creed of service above self.
Robert Boette of Carmine Avenue and Tony McDonnell of Ridge Road were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows, considered the highest honor bestowed by Rotary International. The awards, established in memory of Rotary founder Paul Harris, were presented at the local chapter’s annual installation of officers, held June 27 at Conrad’s restaurant.
Leading the new board as president for the upcoming year is Diane Krentzman Porter.
Well known for more than three decades of community service as a member of the town conservation commission, Boette was born in South Carolina, raised in St. Petersburg, Fla. and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 upon graduating high school.
While temporarily stationed in Rhode Island, he met his future wife, Carol, at the renowned dance hall -- Mosley’s on the Charles in Dedham. They married in 1955 upon his discharge from the Navy and relocated to Florida where he enrolled at the University of Florida.
Three years later, the couple moved to Roslindale, to be closer to Carol’s family, and in 1961 relocated to Foxboro. By then, he had a full-time job with Boston Edison (which lasted until retirement) while simultaneously studying business at Boston College night school – receiving his degree two years later.
Career and family obligations – the couple by then had three young children – kept Boette busy, but he already was demonstrating a spirit for service.
In particular, he was a founding member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Foxboro, which held its first services on Dec. 1, 1963 – just nine days after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination – in the former Episcopal church at the corner of South and Market streets. Carol Boette taught Sunday school for kindergartners.
(In a remarkable coincidence, Rev. John C. Harper, a Winthrop native who was rector at St. Mark’s Church in Foxboro from 1954-57, had been installed a year earlier as rector of St. John’s Church on Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., and the prior weekend officiated at a nationally televised memorial service attended by incoming President Lyndon Johnson and his wife. Ultimately, Harper led services at the historic national church, which calls itself the "Church of Presidents," until retiring in 1993.)
Serving as the first elected president of the Our Redeemer church council, Boette held numerous lay leadership positions over the next 50 years, and was instrumental in acquiring the five-acre parcel on Main Street where the “new” church and day-care center were constructed.
While arguably best known for his environmental bonafides here in Foxboro, Boette also served on the town Advisory Committee and for more than a decade was a member of the regional Canoe River Advisory Committee.
McDonnell, the other Harris Award recipient, has been a member of Foxboro Rotary since 2016 and currently serves on the club’s board of directors.
He is a 2010 Foxboro High School graduate and a 2014 graduate of Worcester State College (now Worcester State University), where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, served as class president all four years and was active in student government.
That included being named vice-president and secretary of Worcester State’s “all-college committee,” serving on the college’s capital planning board, while also serving as vice president of Worcester State’s ENACTUS chapter -- an international nonprofit organizing students to improve the world through entrepreneurial activities.
A real estate professional since graduating high school, when he obtained his real estate license and began working as a sales consultant at Re/MAX Campos Homes, McDonell more recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Evolution Properties in March 2021.