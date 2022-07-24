A Pawtucket man was hospitalized in Boston over the weekend with injuries suffered when he rolled over his car during a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 near Route 140.
The 33-year-old man was thrown from his car after he lost control of the vehicle about 3 a.m. Saturday while fleeing Smithfield, R.I. police, authorities said Monday.
He was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.
A passenger in the car, a 29-year-old Pawtucket woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with less serious injuries.
Their names were not released and their conditions were not available.
The incident started earlier when Smithfield, R.I., police attempted to stop the car for alleged traffic violations and the driver did not stop.
The chase continued into Massachusetts and onto I-95 North where it reached speeds of up to 80 mph before the driver lost control of his car, according to Smithfield, R.I. police.
The distance of the chase was about 15 to 20 miles.
No other police agencies were involved in the pursuit and there was little traffic on the highway at the time of the chase.
The incident remains under investigation so other details were not immediately available.
Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction experts responded to the crash and the highway was closed for a period of time.
The driver will face charges in Rhode Island of eluding police, reckless driving and violation of a no contact order among other charges, according to Smithfield, R.I. police.
The no contact order was obtained by the passenger.
No charges were immediately filed by Massachusetts State Police, who were still investigating the crash, Lt. Paul Sullivan said.