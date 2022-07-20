Two drivers were injured, one seriously, after a pickup truck and a Jeep collided at Chestnut and Baker streets Tuesday morning.
The pickup truck driver, a 36-year-old Wrentham man, was briefly trapped in the vehicle until firefighters freed him using power cutting tools, according to fire officials.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence but his injuries were not life-threatening, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Buckley said.
The driver of the Jeep, a 53-year-old man, complained of back and neck pain and was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Buckley said.
The crash occurred just after 7 a.m.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the fire official.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by police.