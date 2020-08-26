Using history and trust as procedural yardsticks, a pair of unrelated plans to upgrade lakefront properties on either ends of town prompted decidedly different reactions from conservation officials this week.
The two home-improvement proposals — one at 54 Taylor Road and the other at 67 Ridge Road — both involve construction of an attached garage, as well as other site improvements.
But any similarities ended there, with the conservation commission on Monday taking a favorable view of one application while taking a hard line on the other.
More specifically, commission members agreed to waive filing requirements for property owner Jonathan Brucks to install a floating dock, extend an existing deck and replace a damaged garage at 54 Taylor Road.
Brucks explained that a dilapidated garage, situated in close proximity to Lake Mirimichi, was damaged in a snowstorm and needed to be demolished and replaced with a larger structure.
Commission Chairman Robert Boette, who inspected the property, commended Brucks’ for his stewardship of the waterfront parcel, especially for maintaining an undisturbed waterfront buffer area.
“Most people like to have grass right down to the water and you’ve kept yours pristine,” Boette observed.
Noting that Brucks’ parcel has more than 300 feet of waterfront, conservation manager Jane Pierce suggested Brucks’ proposed improvements would have minimal environmental impact.
“He has a great buffer zone and he gets an A-plus,” Pierce said.
Brucks subsequently agreed to tweak plans for his new garage in keeping with suggestions from the commission.
Commissioners displayed considerably less enthusiasm over plans to construct an attached garage to a single-family home at 67 Ridge Road, located on Neponset Reservoir.
First discussed during an Aug. 10 hearing which was continued until Monday night, the application prompted further discussion about the proposed garage addition, prior un-permitted improvements and environmental remediation options.
Roman Udin, who along with his wife plans to purchase the property from his parents, acknowledged two weeks ago that past irregularities had occurred, but claimed they were undertaken by a previous owner.
“I’m learning that a lot of documents are not in order,” Udin conceded.
But this week, Udin submitted documents he said demonstrated that proper permits were obtained for at least some of the contested construction, adding that plantings and other informal environmental restoration efforts had been attempted.
Referring to the Ridge Road property as “a complicated site” with a checkered past, Pierce said any attempts to restore previously disturbed areas should be completed first before any further construction is allowed. She also recommended Monday night’s hearing again be continued, allowing her sufficient time to prepare an order of conditions for the property.
“It’s not comfortable, but we have to treat everyone who comes before us the same,” Pierce said.
Commissioner Judith Johnson agreed.
“If these [improvements] went in and were not permitted there should be some kind of restoration activity to compensate for that,” Johnson said.
For his part, Udin continued to express a desire to cooperate with the board.
“I’ve been communicating with you since we had this idea to start doing the garage and you know full well that I am committed to any restoration that you guys may suggest and I’m happy to do it before we even break ground,” Udin said.
Ultimately, Udin pledged to hire a qualified landscape architect to prepare a formal plan which will be presented when the hearing resumes on Sept. 21.