Two Democrats hope to unseat longtime state representative and fellow Mansfield resident Jay Barrows in November's election.
Peter Lally and Brendan Roche, both of Mansfield, are on the Democratic ballot in Tuesday's primary election.
Barrows, a Republican with no primary opposition, has represented the First Bristol House District, which includes Foxboro and parts of Mansfield and Norton, since 2006.
In his first bid for the office two years ago, Roche had no competition in the primary and put up somewhat of a strong showing against the well-established Barrows in the November 2020 election, capturing 10,037 votes to Barrows' 12,860.
He hopes to narrow that gap in November but first must fight off a challenge from Lally.
Lally, 22, a political newcomer, graduated in May from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in public communication and a minor in political science. He is a 2018 graduate of Mansfield High.
The candidate supports a goal of meeting all of the energy needs of Massachusetts with renewable energy by 2035, investing in public transportation, expanding voting rights and instituting universal childcare and pre-kindergarten. He said he also wants to ensure local businesses and organizations are able to grow.
“(I’m running) because I believe we need a fresh perspective in our state government and deserve consistent and transparent communication from our elected officials,” Lally said.
Roche, 29, is an associate member of the Mansfield planning board and a former member of the town's master plan committee.
Key parts of Roche’s platform have included addressing challenges and taking advantage of opportunities to better prepare Massachusetts for the future, helping make public transportation, including the MBTA more affordable and reliable for residents, and to enhance the economy, and further protecting the environment in the face of global warming.
“With a change in leadership and the next generation of leaders stepping up in the State House, we have never been closer to achieving progress that can create a better future for all," Roche said.
An architect in training, Roche is a 2010 Mansfield High School graduate. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from Catholic University of America.