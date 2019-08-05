New Historical Markers
The Foxborough Historical Commission has for many years created and installed historic markers to commemorate and honor certain buildings, events and locations having historical significance to the Town. The Commission recently added 2 new markers to this collection.
The first one is on Granite Street, directly opposite Granite Terrace. This is in the general location known as Happy Hollow. In the poetical words of Associate member Emelie Bonin,”On a hot summer evening, the windows were open to catch the breeze off the lake. Musical selections by talented members of the Pettee family could be heard in these lower elevations of Granite Street. It was said the musically inclined family would gather at each other’s home for practice and the families had such a good time playing instruments and dancing that the intervale became known as “Happy Hollow.” The plaque continues with more information about residents and the area.
The second marker is on Liberty Street, between Town Hall and CVS entrances. This marks the location of the beautiful house which stood on the site and was home to some of Foxborough’s famous families through the years. The most prominent was Erastus Payson Carpenter, possibly Foxborough’s most influential resident. ‘E.P.’ founded the Union Straw Works and also started the town’s first fire department, first printing plant, and served on committees that built the Town House and Memorial Hall. E.P. and his wife were responsible for the Victorian enhancements to the house in the 1870s.
In 2006 the house was in danger of demolition after it was purchased as a site for a new CVS store. Local banker Richard Stevens successfully led a drive to move and restore it on the corner of Central and Clark Streets where it still stands today.
Many thanks to the Foxborough Highway Department for installing these signs.
There are 12 other markers around Foxborough. You can find the locations and more information at
http://www.foxboroughma.gov/UserFiles/Servers/Server_15207780/File/Boards%20and%20Committees/Historical%20Commission/hmarkers.pdf
Memorial Hall is open every Wednesday night from 7:00 to 9:00, and every second Saturday from 9:00 AM to 12 Noon.