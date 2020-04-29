Those fighting coronavirus on the front lines, including nurses, are being forced to make tough decisions in these historic times.
But for at least two local residents in the health care profession, it has led to an even stronger dedication to their careers.
Foxboro resident Noelle Kohles, a nurse for 15 years, is currently the clinical nursing director at The Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center.
For as long as she can remember she has always wanted to be a nurse and care for people, specifically children.
Kohles started nursing school in New Jersey where she grew up, and then continued her undergraduate and graduate studies California where she spent 23 years before moving back to the East Coast to be closer to family.
But despite the education and training, it didn’t prepare her for the advent of the highly-contagious coronavirus and the impacts it would not just have globally, but personally.
Kohles said being on the front lines as an ICU nurse during this pandemic is almost indescribable.
“Every second of every day can be dramatic from one moment to the next, but the one thing during this crisis that is awe-inspiring is how united each nurse is from different areas of expertise, that come together collectively to care for one specific population of patients who are suffering,” she said.
The days are long, some longer than others, some weeks that never end, and sleepless nights that just don’t allow the mind to rest, Kohles said.
“The fear of filling up all of our ICU beds, getting sick myself, or infecting my family is always in the constant forefront of my mind,” she said.
Those concerns led her to made the difficult choice to stay near her job in Boston during the work week, visiting her husband Mark and four children — Olivia, Austin, Peyton and Skylar — at their Foxboro home on weekends.
It’s allowed her to be close to the hospital to respond to situations at a moment’s notice since she is on call 24/7 as nursing director.
“This has helped me cope and allowed me to rest to give every ounce of strength, energy, and courage I have to my front line staff and the patients we are caring for,” Kohles said.
She thinks one important thing people should know about nurses and healthcare workers on the front line is that every person handles crises differently.
“We head in for a battle every day with an unpredictable sense of what may come next, but with the mindset of a team that nothing will stop us from fighting this beast to save as many lives as possible,” she said.
Fellow Foxboro resident and 14-year nurse Mary Hardiman, working as a critical care nurse at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston, has had similar feelings in her role in dealing with the coronavirus.
She describes her job during this pandemic as similar to being near a cliff and your patient is hanging off the edge, you are lying on your stomach, stretched out, looking down at them and you’re trying to hold on to them with all you’ve got.
“Sometimes that grip is strong and you are confident that you will be able to hold on, but at other times you can feel their hand slipping out of yours,” Hardiman said.
According to Hardiman, as of April 24, there were 166 COVID-19 inpatients with 82 patients in the ICU. Brigham & Women’s had tested 2,709 people and 316 employees with a total of 11.6 percent testing positive.
Similar to Kohles, she fears infecting her family with the virus.
“It is not just myself, but my husband (Shawn) is also a first responder on the Boston Fire Department. So obsessing on the what if’s is not what is needed at this time,” said Hardiman. The couple has four children, Shawn Jr., DeAnna, Nick and Matthew. “I like to believe we are more ‘get the job done’ kind of people. I mean we both are as careful as we can be: changing before we come home, wearing our PPE, disinfecting before we walk in the door, etc. But we also need to be present for our family,” said Hardiman who works 40 to 44 hours per week including one or two 12-16 hour shifts.
Hardiman said she has many friends that have contracted COVID-19 but all are on the road to recovery.
Despite it all, both Kohles and Hardiman said they wouldn’t think of changing their professions.
“No moment in my career has ever had me doubt my passion or love for nursing. If anything, this pandemic has made me stronger, wiser, and more determined than ever as a critical care nurse,” Kohles said.
Hardiman’s mother was a nurse and she grew up visiting her mother on her dinner breaks with her father and brother. She remembers seeing first hand a nurse’s role and what it looked like to work in a hospital from a young age.
“I always thought about how cool it was that my mother was in charge of helping all the sick people get better. I have always felt compelled to help others. I don’t ever remember not wanting to be a nurse,” said Hardiman who earned her nursing degree from Simmons College in Boston.
Hardiman said it is rewarding to be a nurse even during the pandemic “because of the times when you see someone on the brink of death and because of our care they can see another day, take another breath, and eventually, go home to their loved ones.”
Kohles’ message for people during this pandemic is to “hang in there.”
“Life is on pause right now and for a good reason. Enjoy your children, your family, and self, where you once were unable to because of work. Use this time to reflect on how incredibly blessed we are for the community we live in, and the people that love us so much,” she said.”I look forward to the demise of COVID-19 and the time I will get back where I can indulge in my family, too. For now, my mind needs to stay strong in other ways,” said Kohles.