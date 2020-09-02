With their ranks thinning rapidly, two of Foxboro’s remaining World War II veterans were honored for their service this week.
Joseph Sevieri and Josephine Miller, both 97 and Marine Corps veterans, were recognized in a brief ceremony during Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting.
Accompanied by proud family members, Sevieri and Miller were introduced by Ally Rodriguez, the town’s veteran’s services officer, and each presented with honorary certificates and medallions.
“Thank you very much,” said Miller, who during the war was stationed at Marine Corps headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she specialized in early IBM computing technology. “I appreciate this and I’m flattered by it.”
Town Manager William Keegan characterized Miller as an active volunteer who contributes to numerous community endeavors, as well as being a die-hard Red Sox fan.
“I don’t think there is any place I go to that I don’t see you,” he remarked.
Sevieri served as a medic in the Pacific Theater.
“I joined the Navy and they put me with the Marines,” he said. “But I survived.”
“Well we think you’re a little bit amazing,” Rodriguez replied.
Rodriguez said the medallions feature the town seal with the various service branches inscribed on the back, while the certificates declared that Miller and Sevieri had “served in the armed forces of the United States of America against nations that ruthlessly sought to destroy the sacred principles of American liberty, justice and equality.”
The text concluded: “Be it here known that this name is inscribed on America’s honor roll of glorious defenders and will, through the grace of God in whom we trust, be handed down to posterity.”
Rodriguez said the Tuesday night’s ceremony had been prompted by a local resident who wanted to recognize his neighbor, one of just seven surviving World War II veterans still living in town.
In addition to Sevieri and Miller, Foxboro’s remaining World War II vets include Charlie Bridgham, Jack Grace, Milton Goldstein, Kenneth Gay and Roger DiMarzio, each of whom will be recognized in future ceremonies.
In addition, Rodriguez said a commemorative program to dedicate a new memorial plaque at the corner of South and Mill streets is planned for October. The plaque will officially mark the site as “World War II Corner,” she said.