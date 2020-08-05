Two restaurants at Patriot Place, Tavolino and the new Citizen Crust, reopened on Tuesday after temporarily closing when workers tested positive for coronavirus.
Two employees at Citizen Crust who live together were confirmed to have contracted the virus and the restaurant closed July 28, board of health Chairman Eric Arvedon said last Friday.
Arvedon said other employees also tested positive, but he was not sure how many.
Citizen Crust staff also work at Tavolino, which has the same owner, and that restaurant closed July 30.
“There were enough (positive tests so that) the owner was concerned. The owner decided to close down Tavolino as well,” Arvedon said.
Restaurant patrons were notified.
Arvedon said he fielded one call from a concerned patron and referred them to the board of health office.
“At this point they are having trouble getting testing,” Arvedon said at the time of the restaurants closing. “Even if they get a test, it takes seven to nine days to get results back.”
The owner of the restaurants, Thomas Perruna, initially expressed frustration over trying to get employees tested.
No employees had reportedly shown symptoms of the virus, and the Brigham and Women’s/Mass General Health Care Center located at Patriot Place will only test those that show symptoms, Perruna said.
A person at the restaurant said both eateries reopened on Tuesday.
The 99 Restaurant in Foxboro about a month ago had a worker test positive for the virus.
It closed for a deep cleaning and only opened after staff tests showed negative results, Arvedon said.
Perruna has run Tavolino, an Italian restaurant, for a dozen years and planned to open Citizen Crust in March but the pandemic hit.
Citizen Crust, which offers global-style street food including pizza, opened first for takeout and outside dining and then inside dining July 6.
It’s located a short walk from Tavolino.