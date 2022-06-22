Back in January 2018, Cami Tedoldi, left, and Aaron Bush collaborated with other Foxboro music instructors to produce an online spoof of Ozzy Osborne’s “Crazy Train” in homage to the New England Patriots’ appearance in Super Bown LII. The two faculty members are among 207 music educators nationwide under consideration for the 2023 Music Educator Award, presented jointly by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.