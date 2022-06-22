Foxboro school music director Cami Tedoldi and high school band director Aaron Bush have both been named among 207 quarter-finalists for the annual Music Educator Award, presented jointly by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.
A 2003 Foxboro High School graduate, Tedoldi earned a bachelor’s degree in flute performance and music education from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in music education from the Boston Conservatory.
In addition to her duties as K-12 music director, she is orchestra director at the Ahern Middle School and also directs the high school String Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra.
Prior to joining the local faculty in 2010, she taught briefly in both Duxbury and Ludlow.
In his role as director of bands at Foxboro High School, Bush oversees the Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, Marching Band, Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Lab Band and also teaches courses in music theory.
Last month, he directed the FHS Jazz Ensemble to a second-place finish in the prestigious Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival and Competition at New York’s Lincoln Center.
Like his colleague, Bush received a bachelor’s degree in saxophone performance and music education from the University of Massachusetts, as well as a master’s degree in music education from the Boston Conservatory.
It’s the second time he has been in the running for the Grammy Music Educator Award, having previously been named a finalist in 2014.
Established 10 years ago, the award recognizes music educators at the kindergarten through collegiate levels who have made a significant contribution to the field, either in public or private schools.
The 207 quarter-finalists were selected from an original pool of nearly 1,500 nominees, with semi-finalists to be announced in September and the winner selected from 10 finalists prior to the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony, set to take place in 2023.
In addition to the quarter-finalists, 125 legacy applicants from 2022 also will be eligible for the 2023 award, according to the academy’s website.
Other Massachusetts quarter-finalists include Gary Bernice from Springfield High School of Science & Technology, Marcos Carreras from Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, Michael Francis Smith from Bourne Intermediate School, Kevin McDonald from Wellesley High School, Dominique Eade from New England Conservatory of Music, Michael Coelho from Ipswich High School and Meredith Lord from Burncoat High School in Worcester.
Originally known as the Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences when established in 1957, the Recording Academy continues to sponsor the annual Grammy Awards, considered the music industry’s highest honor, as part of its broader mission to enrich and support music professionals.