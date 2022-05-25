After a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, townspeople are being invited to gather in person at the foot of the Common Monday morning to honor local veterans, as well as those who died in service to their country, during the town’s 150th Memorial Day observances.
Keynote speaker for the occasion will be U.S. Army Col. Jason Oberton, director of strategic plans & policy for the Massachusetts National Guard while also serving as brigade commander of the 151st Regional Support Group.
Oberton holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Westfield State University, a master’s in homeland security with a concentration in emergency management and public health from Colorado Technical University, and is a recent graduate of the U.S. Naval War College with a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies.
In his previous assignment as executive officer to the adjutant general of Massachusetts, he handled senior leader level strategic initiatives, intergovernmental affairs and served as the legislative director for the Massachusetts National Guard -- a role with responsibility for the readiness and sustainment of the National Guard at both the state and federal level.
During a 27-year military career, Oberton participated in three overseas deployments to the Middle East -- Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn -- and also competes in marathons, triathlons and ultra-marathon events.
Although plans were not finalized as of Wednesday morning, according to Ally Rodriguez, Foxboro’s veteran’s service officer, the return to in-person Memorial Day ceremonies will include a small parade featuring the Foxboro High School Marching Band that begins from the Church of Emmanuel parking lot.
Participants, including color and honor guard units from American Legion Post 93 and VFW Post 2626, Boy and Girl Scout troops and both local and state officials, will proceed up Central Street and circle the traffic rotary before gathering for ceremonies at the customary spot at the foot of the Common.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with ceremonies following at approximately 10:30 a.m., Rodriguez said.
In addition to Oberton’s keynote address, the program is expected to include a ceremonial reading of the governor’s annual Memorial Day proclamation and customary laying of memorial wreaths at the various veterans’ monuments, as well as remarks from elected officials and other dignitaries.
Monday’s program also will mark a return of the so-called “Roll Call of the Dead,” a cherished tradition during Foxboro’s Memorial Day observances, which identifies by name each local veteran who died since the previous Memorial Day, followed by the ceremonial playing of “Taps.”
Also on Monday morning, honor guard units from the Legion and VFW posts are expected to visit Rockhill and St. Mary’s cemeteries, as well as the East Foxboro memorial square, located on Cocasset Street near the railroad overpass, for brief remembrances.
Following Monday’s ceremonies, the public is invited to the VFW Hall on Cocasset Street, where refreshments will be available.