It’s unclear if any local stores are among the Bed Bath & Beyond outlets the home goods retailer plans to shutter in an effort to turn around its beleaguered business.
Earlier this week, the company announced it will close about 150 of its namesakes stores and slash its workforce by 20%. There are 20 Bed Bath and Beyond stores in Massachusetts, including ones in North Attleboro, Patriot Place in Foxboro and Seekonk.
The Union, N.J., based-company said via an email to The Sun Chronicle that it “will share more information when available.”
The company closed its Providence Place store in 2019.
In a press release earlier this week, the company estimated its planned cuts would save $250 million in the current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock to shore up its finances and had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.
But it will keep its buybuy Baby chain, which earlier this year it considered selling. There is a buybuy Baby store in Braintree.
Mired in a prolonged sales slump, the company also announced it will revert to its original strategy of focusing on national brands instead of pushing its own store labels. That reverses a strategy embraced by its former CEO Mark Tritton, who was ousted in June after less than three years at the helm. The company said it would get rid of one-third of its store brands, which had started to be rolled out in the last year or so.
“There’s still an incredible degree of love for Bed Bath & Beyond," Mara Sirhal, the company's newly named brand president, told industry analysts Wednesday. “We must get back to our rightful place as the home-category destination, and our goal is to achieve this by leading with the products and brands our customers want.”
As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. As of February, it had roughly 32,000 employees.
Time is of the essence for the company heading into the critical holiday shopping season. It said it expects a 26% decline in comparable sales for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Saturday. It burned through $325 million in cash in the quarter.
Sirhal said the retailer wants to get back to being a place where shoppers find innovative items. For example, Bed Bath & Beyond was the first to bring items like the air fryer and the single-serve coffee maker to its customers, she said.
Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, said he applauds the strategic shift. But he said that task is “easier said than done" and will require much closer relationships with suppliers to secure unique offerings.
“If Bed Bath & Beyond simply stocks the same sort of things as can be found at Target, Walmart, or Amazon, then it will struggle to differentiate and will find margins compressed as it needs to match on price, " he said.
Bed Bath & Beyond has been facing lots of turbulence recently. Its shares made a monstrous run from $5.77 to $23.08 in a little more than two weeks in August, in trading reminiscent of last year’s meme-stock craze, when out-of-favor companies suddenly became darlings of smaller-pocketed investors.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)