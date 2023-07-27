Conservation officials, frequently deluged by disputes involving local waterways and other natural resources, this week targeted what would seem an unlikely location barely a stone’s throw from the Town Common.
The property in question, situated at 29 Baker St. in the local historic district, is owned by William and Sarah Lord, who already had removed a number of diseased trees and cleared undergrowth behind their home to make it safer and more accessible for family activities.
That effort prompted a stop-work order from conservation officials, who contended earth-moving associated with the project altered an intermittent wetland on the site.
Appearing before the conservation commission Monday night, property owner William Lord said he had intended to establish a low-maintenance meadow to the rear of his one-acre lot — which slopes from front to back and is bounded by Railroad Avenue, the CSX freight line and the vast industrial campus once owned by The Foxboro Company.
Noting that Lord had researched applicable environmental laws prior to commencing work, Conservation Manager Jane Pierce characterized the area as a “mystery wetland” undocumented by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Pierce conceded that above-normal rainfall levels may have magnified ongoing ponding issues of late, but nonetheless said plant species growing there made a wetland designation almost certain.
It turns out the rear of Lord’s property — along with other contiguous parcels on Railroad Avenue — skirt the boundaries of the Neponset River watershed, according to commission member David Opatka, who said that many homeowners on Baker Street have experienced chronic drainage issues.
Because prior owners had installed a retaining wall to help redirect surface run-off from Baker Street to the rear of the property, where outflows from town drainage culverts also are situated, Lord said he assumed the boggy soils resulted from years of unmaintained drainage discharge.
Based on Monday’s discussion, commission members issued a flexible order that requires Lord to remedy any wetland alterations while still allowing for changes as circumstances warrant.
“It’s a cooperative effort, if you will,” Pierce said, insisting the first step still must entail determining the extent of on-site wetlands and restoring the original boundaries where possible.
Commission members were not entirely critical of Lord’s vision for the site, however, agreeing that the back lot had become overrun with vines and other invasive species.
“Just like a lot of older homes, he has every variety of invasive species there,” Pierce said. “The trees are all being pulled down by vines.”
Board members were particularly impressed by Lord’s interest in “hügelkultur” — a type of environmentally-friendly raised-bed gardening.
According to Lord, hügelkultur beds involve lining a shallow excavation with rotting logs and other plant debris, then covering it with compost and topsoil. The mounds, which can be up to six feet in height with multiple layers, retain moisture and compost in place to create an especially fertile bed for vegetables and/or ornamentals planted along the slopes.
“They’re basically a sponge for water, so I wouldn’t have to water my garden as much,” Lord said.
Unfortunately, Lord’s hügelkultur bed was sited within the anticipated wetlands bounds — a location he selected in hopes of hastening the decomposition process — meaning it will likely need to be relocated elsewhere.
But Pierce, who said she had been unfamiliar with the concept, suggested the board consider establishing a hügelkultur at the Lane Property learning center off North Street.
“It mimics the forest floor, which is constantly rotting and decomposing,” she said. “It’s pretty neat.”