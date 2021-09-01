The number of area residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has risen for the third consecutive week while cases also continue to go up, fueled mainly by the delta variant.
For the week ending Aug. 26, the total of those who became fully vaccinated rose by 988 in the area, including Foxboro.
That was an increase of 165 over the week ending Aug. 19 and an increase of 334 over the week ending Aug. 12.
Overall, 60 percent of residents in the area are fully vaccinated.
The area includes: Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham, as well as Foxboro.
The pace of vaccinations, however, remains slow with just one-half of 1 percent of the area’s nearly 200,000 residents becoming fully vaccinated in the last seven days.
That percentage is about the same as the state’s for the week ending Aug. 26, which came in at 0.49 percent, or 34,131 residents. It brings the fully vaccinated total statewide to 4,472,630, or 64.22 percent of the state’s nearly 7 million residents.
Wrentham leads the area with 73 percent of its residents fully vaccinated. Mansfield is second at 67 percent. Foxboro and North Attleboro are both at nearly 60 percent. Rehoboth is last at 49 percent. And Attleboro is at 56 percent.
The percentage of children age 12-19 in the area becoming fully vaccinated is rising faster than the general population as the first day of school approaches and a statewide mask mandate is in place for at least the first month.
The number of area children becoming fully vaccinated in the last seven days increased by 294, or 1.47 percent, of the nearly 20,000 population in the age group.
That’s about three times as fast as the overall rate for the general population.
In total, 11,889, or 60 percent, of children in the area are fully vaccinated.
Norfolk leads all communities at 82 percent. Mansfield is in second with 73 percent. Rehoboth is last with just 41 percent. Foxboro is roughly 64 percent; Attleboro is at 54 percent and North Attleboro is at 58 percent.