Even a cheerleader can sometimes use a little boost.
The town’s youngest cheerleaders just that las week, as Foxboro High School Varsity cheerleaders hosted a two-hour clinic for the 70 kids ages 5 to 14 who are Foxboro Youth Cheerleaders.
Molly Gould, who is in her first year serving as cheerleading coordinator for Foxboro Youth Football and Cheerleading, remembers participating in similar clinics during her 14 years as a youngster.
“To be honest this clinic means the world to me because I was once a youth cheerleader. My favorite pastime was working with varsity girls right here in Foxboro,” she said.
Gould said Foxboro Youth Cheer is a builder program so it’s especially great for younger girls to see what Varsity cheer is like.
“They know a ton of the skill sets and we have a ton of new athletes this year. I am hoping they will get to observe a lot of information from these older girls, things like routines, and tumbling, stunting that they have a lot more knowledge of than necessary than youth cheerleaders do,” Gould said.
Nikki Lee, Varsity cheer coach at Foxboro High School, said she was thrilled to see the clinic return after a hiatus of a few years.
Alyssa Bohlen, who is volunteering as a youth cheerleading coach, said the Varsity team did a great job at the clinic.
“They are doing such a great job leading these young cheerleaders and motivating them. The little girls just really look up to them as such huge role models. It’s just a wonderful experience for younger cheerleaders,” she said.
Her daughter Talia, 8, said she liked the “because my friends are here and the varsity girls are very nice. I learned stunts and it was cool. They are teaching me new things.”
Meabh Thornton, 11, agreed.
“I feel like I get to learn more with what they are doing and I am better at stunting,” she said.
Linda Pierson whose daughter Annie, 12, said the youth cheerleaders learned a lot from the Varsity team.
“The performance and routines are sharpening up their skills. I’ve noticed by watching the high school girls it’s a great inspiration for them, too because they can look up to the older girls and know what to expect when they do get to high school,” she said.
It wasn’t just the youth cheerleaders who had fun at the clinic. Sophia Sougaris, one of the Varsity team captains, also enjoyed the event.
“I work at the YMCA so I get to interact with younger kids from all different levels of where families stand economically. And it’s really fun for me to work with kids regardless of where they come from on something that they all enjoy and that I can connect with them,” she said.
Among the lessons Sougaris hoped to pass on is how cheerleading has helped her become a stronger athlete.
“I think one of the most important things I love about cheer is how it forces me to find my boundaries and figure out ways to push them safely and make me stronger as a person and as an athlete,” she said.