The town unveiled an effort to honor local veterans in a special way last week — with a dedicated parking space at town hall that will be reserved for those who served the country.
The parking space, which is painted with a design of a “blue star banner,” the service flag flown to honor all who served in the Armed Force during any period of war, was official unveiled on Thursday.
Director of Veteran Services Ally Rodriguez enlisted the help of local veterans and town employees to help bring the idea of the parking space to fruition, according to the town’s press release.
Rodriguez said she wanted to “provide this space to all of the individuals who served our country, and more importantly, make their lives a little easier.”
Public works employee Fred Shannon, who is a veteran, along with a team from the public works department, meticulously marked out and painted the space.
The veteran services office invited local veterans, town officials and community members to celebrate the unveiling. Also participating was Lisa Plante, who is an Army veteran and administrative assistant in the town clerk’s office.
Speakers at the unveiling included selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman, and Town Manager William Keegan.
“Hopefully this parking spot will remind veterans that Foxboro thanks them for their service,” Elfman said.
Keegan added, “Who better to get a reserved parking space than the veterans.”