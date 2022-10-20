The town has gone above and beyond to show local service members their efforts to keep the nation safe are appreciated — even when it comes to something as simple as finding a parking space.
The town’s senior center recently created two parking slots designated solely for veterans.
Ally Rodriguez, director of the veteran services division, has been working closely with the senior center and becoming familiar with its patrons. She noticed several veterans are active at the senior center and thought if town hall has veterans-only parking, then it makes sense that the senior center should have some too.
“I only asked for one and received two. What is even better is that patrons of the senior center — both veteran and non-veteran — are excited to see it too,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez requested the graphic design of the parking lots.
“It’s a fairly simple design, but it sticks out with the beautiful red, white, and blue combination and the star in the center is a really nice touch,” Rodriguez said. “We (in the Human Services Department) are always thinking of ways to make veterans’ lives easier, to pay tribute, and to show our veterans that they are appreciated.”
It took about two months from the idea’s conception to the finished product. The project was helped along because the Department of Public Works already had a stencil and paint left over from the town hall spaces.
Marc Craig, director of human services, said the project cost about $690 and was completely paid for through donations residents made to the senior center in memory of loved ones.
“Veterans are loving the new parking spots and before some activities competitions have arisen to see who can arrive first to get the coveted veterans spots,” Craig said. “Interestingly enough conversation has begun in the parking lot because seniors are recognizing vehicles of their friends that they didn’t know were veterans.”
As an additional bonus, the department of public work’s highway division redesigned the senior center’s parking lot, which has lacked adequate spaces for years.
The redesign added a parking spot, in addition to creating the two veterans-only spots.