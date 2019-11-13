Foxboro turned out to honor its veterans Monday morning with a patriotic program that featured both personal reflections on military service and a rousing performance from the 215th Army Band, a National Guard unit based in Fall River.
Held in the high school auditorium, the 90-minute Veteran’s Day program drew an enthusiastic audience comprised largely of local seniors, many sporting armed forces caps, unit colors or other military standards.
Ally Rodriguez, the town’s veteran’s services director, greeted those present in her role as master of ceremonies.
“I’m so humbled and impressed by the patriotism of this town,” Rodriguez said.
Keynote speaker for the occasion was retired Master Sgt. Kevin Burrill, currently an outreach specialist at the Brockton Vet Center.
Burrill spent 17 years in the Army before obtaining a medical discharge in 2009, resulting from lingering injuries sustained in a roadside explosion in Afghanistan two years earlier.
Recipient of a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and numerous service medals, the Middleboro resident saw extensive combat service, mostly with the 82nd Airborne Division, during multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq.
During his remarks Burrill presented listeners with an alternative characterization of veterans, rejecting the narrative that many — if not most — veterans leave the service broken in body, spirit or both.
“The usual adage is, ‘We’ve got to help the vets’,” Burrill said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Not all of them need help.”
Burrill also questioned conventional wisdom that most veterans who have experienced combat remain forever scarred by the experience. To the contrary, he asserted, most combat veterans actually miss war — which is why so many volunteer for multiple deployments.
“I know that sounds silly, but it’s true,” he said. “Explaining why people like me miss war is probably one of the hardest things [to convey] to civilians.”
But Burrill’s most penetrating observations challenged the now-common gesture of thanking veterans for their service — especially notably in context of a program celebrating the sacrifices of those serving in uniform
“I’ve never really been comfortable with that, and a lot of guys will tell you the same thing,” he said.
Burrill further explained that he enlisted — not with the intention of giving back to the country or protecting the American way of life — but in a spirit of opportunity and adventure.
“It was 100 percent selfish,” he said. “I had a lot of fun.”
Even so, Burrill said his transition back to civilian life was difficult. Despite having the advantage of a lucrative job in the family business, Burrill said he found himself working too much and drinking too much.
A serious motorcycle accident, which served as a “wake-up call,” eventually led to his association with the Brockton Vet Center.
“That referral probably saved my life,” he recalled. “It definitely saved my marriage.”
Burrill’s remarks were reinforced by a spirited performance from the 215th Army Band, under the direction of chief warrant officer Stephen Martins of Somerset, who works at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Thanking people in the audience, Martins explained that part of the 40-member National Guard unit was performing at Veteran’s Day ceremonies in Seekonk and Fall River, while a brass quintet was in Boston for programs at the Massachusetts State House, and later at the Boston Athenaeum.
In addition, Martins congratulated featured vocalist Blair Leavitt, who was scheduled to be at TD Garden on Tuesday night to sing the National Anthem before the Boston Bruins’ game.
“For me, Veteran’s Day isn’t just one day — it’s every day,” Martins said. “But today is a day we’ve set aside for you.”
Musicians comprising the swing band ensemble which appeared in Foxboro on Monday opened by marching onto the stage to several New Orleans jazz numbers followed by a brief set of Big Band standards.
But the band’s unquestioned highlight involved a patriotic medley of armed forces numbers, featuring songs from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
Martins had encouraged veterans from different service branches to stand and be recognized when their respective songs were played — and though it was a struggle for some, most responded with pride.
The performance also marked a homecoming of sorts for Johnny Mitchell, a 2013 Foxboro High School graduate currently assigned to the 215th Army Band. The young trombonist had been active in the acclaimed FHS music program and performed with the awarding winning Jazz Ensemble.
Delivering both the invocation and benediction, the Rev. Ed Cardoza from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church asked listeners to hold in their hearts something from the morning program — a military tune, something from the keynote remarks or a snatch of poetry.
“May every day be a celebration of service,” Cardoza said.
A reception following the program was held in the high school cafeteria.