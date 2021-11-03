FOXBORO — Active coronavirus cases among students has dropped substantially in recent weeks.
Two weeks ago, cases nearly doubled in one week, totaling 23, up from 12.
Last week, there were just four students who were being quarantined at home, Superintendent Amy Berdos said at Tuesday's school committee meeting.
Ahern Middle School and Igo Elementary School each had two COVID cases.
That's a marked turnaround from two weeks ago when Igo and Taylor elementary schools each had 10 such students and Burrell was the only school with no cases.
A number of students have since come off quarantine.
There have been 57 active student cases since school started.
Berdos also clarified that if a sibling has COVID but is quarantined away from sisters and brothers at home, the siblings can attend school.
"They are able to come to school and they have," Berdos said.
School board members for a second straight meeting reviewed a proposed revised policy for school masks, with approval expected at the next meeting Nov. 16.
A lot has changed since the policy was drafted in 2020, board member Michelle Raymond said.
School board members agreed with school officials that a written notice didn't need to be required to be issued to students and parents/guardians for every violation when students don't wear a mask.
If an exception is not warranted, after a verbal warning, consequences in the student handbook will be followed.
The school committee will review the policy on a monthly basis, board Chairman Rob Canfield said.
The controversy over students having to wear masks in the classroom has cropped up at the last several school board meetings, including Tuesday's.
Parent Wyatt Peterson denounced the mask mandate, citing several health authorities and studies that recommend against masks.
School officials have countered they are simply following state rules.
State education officials last week extended their mask mandate for students and staff from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.
School districts have the option of not requiring masks in middle and high schools for vaccinated students if the schools reach the threshold of at least 80 percent of students and staff being vaccinated.
Foxboro High School is at 75 percent, Berdos said. That's up from 72.9 % two weeks ago.
For seventh graders, the percentage is 64; for eighth graders, 59.9.
"We are taking away parents' choice," Raymond said. "I'd love to see the state tell us the threshold for the mask policy is going away. We are running a marathon and we don't know where it ends."