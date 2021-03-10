Along with plans to restart full, in-person learning next month, a year-long logjam restricting extra-curriculars and other school-related activities is finally starting to break.
Most notable, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos, was last week’s decision by state education officials to lift a ban on indoor vocal performances and rehearsals, so long as singers wear masks and maintain 10-feet of distance.
“We’re really excited we’re going to have students singing back indoors,” Berdos said on Tuesday night.
The state’s decision came a week after Erin Earnst, vice president of the Foxboro Music Association and mother of two students in the high school music program, told members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education that performing arts programs had been treated differently from student athletics.
“It’s time to level the playing field and apply the research and established policy equitably,” local parent Erin Earnst testified at a Feb. 23 hearing.
Under the state’s new indoor vocal guidelines, students are encouraged to wear well-fitting masks, sing at lower volume, limit rehearsals to 30 minutes and utilize larger, better-ventilated spaces.
“Obviously we have to observe all of the protocols,” Berdos said. “It is still a challenge and we have to remember that.”
In addition to restoring a degree of normalcy for in-school music programming, Berdos announced a return to traditional outdoor commencement ceremonies at Foxboro High School, with this year’s graduation scheduled for Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m.
Unlike past practice, however, when inclement weather occasionally prompted an 11th-hour move inside the high school gymnasium, Foxboro’s 2021 graduation will feature a unique rain date — the prior afternoon on Saturday, June 5.
“We feel like by Thursday evening before that weekend we’ll have an idea” of the weather forecast, Berdos said.
Held in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s commencement was a drive-thru affair, with students receiving their diplomas individually in front if the auditorium entrance at Foxboro High School as families drove past in a vehicle queue.
Finally, Berdos announced changes to the upcoming MCAS testing schedule at Foxboro High School, saying that in an effort to minimize disruption, a four-week testing period will be consolidated to a single week in early May.
During that week, she said, some 280 students in grades 9 and 12 who are not expected to take the tests will not come into school until 10:30 a.m.
“Obviously more information and details will be coming from the high school,” Berdos said.
School board member Brent Reuter questioned whether educators could justify devoting “precious” learning time to standardized testing, particularly in a year with so many pandemic-related disruptions.
“We’ve always said in Foxboro, if we’re teaching the standards then MCAS will take care of itself,” Berdos replied. “We are not going to focus all of our time and energy on MCAS.”