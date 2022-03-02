After a two-year hiatus, the town’s popular Founders Day celebration is making a comeback.
And volunteers are wasting no time in getting the gears rolling for this year’s event which will be held on Saturday, June 11.
Scott O’Donnell, the chairman of the Foxboro Founders Day Committee for the past three years, said his job for the last two has been to cancel the event due to the pandemic. Now it’s time to get back to work again.
To prepare for the upcoming Founders Day, many volunteers from the town recently gathered at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center to help put together mailers to local businesses seeking donations.
“We’re very happy. We are ready to go after two years now. We’re very excited to be able to move forward,” O’Donnell said.
Heather Harding, head of the town’s recreation department board who helped putting together the mailings, is heartened to see the event’s comeback.
“It’ll be fantastic for the whole town to be able to get out and be together again,” she said.
Wendy Andrews decided to volunteer with her daughter Lauren Andrews, 17, a junior at Foxboro High School.
“We just wanted to help out. It’s been a long time since we’ve had Founders Day, so we were looking forward to this year,” Wendy said.
Lauren said, “We’ve missed out on Founders Day a lot. And it’s something I really enjoyed hanging out with my friends. So I really wanted to help contribute to that.”
Monica Fisher, who has run the Founders Day parade for the last 13 years ,said she felt like she needed to come help.
“I’m here because I run the parade and I figured it would be nice to come and volunteer tonight,” Fisher said.
She said she is very excited and ready to get back.
“I think everybody needs this just to bring us together as a town. It’s a great event to harbor those friendships, the community, what we feel on that day is very important,” Fisher said.
To learn more visit: foxboroughfoundersday.com.