If you’ve always enjoyed Founders Day and would like to pitch in to help make the event a success this year, there are plenty of ways to get involved by volunteering.
T-shirts will be provided for volunteers.
Volunteers are needed to help with the annual parade as parade line marshals.
Help is needed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. at 132 Central St.
Parade marshals will will be assigned a division to line up groups in order. While the line up process is happening they will walk up and down the line to make sure everyone is in the right spot. During the parade, marshals will walk with their assigned division to help move along the parade and close any gaps they may see between groups walking the route. Once the division has completed the parade route, they have the option to leave or assist other divisions to ensure smooth parade flow.
Contact: Monica Fisler at Monica.Fisler@gmail.com to volunteer or obtain more information.
Volunteers are also needed between the hours of 7 a.m. and noon to help with field set-up on Friday June 9. Contact: Kerry Rosado at rosadok@comcast.net to volunteer.
Volunteers can meet at the field, but contact Rosado for more information leading up to the day as the initial meet location may change.
Volunteers are also needed from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event. Contact: Kerry Rosado at rosadok@comcast.net for more information.
Wagon and Doll Carriage Parade
Boys and girls ages nine or younger are invited to participate in the annual Founders Day Wagon and Doll Carriage Parade on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 1 p.m.
There isn’t a theme for the parade, so kids are invited to decorate their doll carriages and wagons in any way they’d like and bring stuffed animals or dolls to participate. Costumes are also welcome.
If it rains, the parade will be held at the at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
E email Krystn Gustafson krystn.gustafson@gmail.com for more info.
Schedule of events
Founders Day will begin at 10 a.m. on June 10 with a morning parade filled with firetrucks, floats, local music, acts, businesses, and more. The parade starts at 132 Central St., and will head up to the foot of the Common. From there it will continue down Mechanic Street to Railroad Avenue and Bird Street, and back up to South Street. This year the parade will end promptly at Carpenter Street at the Igo School. It will not continue further down South Street as it has in years past.
Immediately after the parade, residents are welcome to head to the fields behind the Igo School for an afternoon filled with tasty food, live music, games, cow chip bingo and raffles sponsored by dozens of local nonprofit organizations.
The annual Girls and Boys Doll Carriage parade will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Booth Tennis courts, and the 2023 Warrior Cup Street Hockey Tournament will run from 3 to 6 p.m.. Later that night, families can sit under the stars for a fireworks show viewable from behind the Igo School and Sam Berns Field at Foxboro High School.
For a full calendar of the day’s activities and ways to donate please visit FoxboroughFoundersDay.com, Facebook.com/FoxboroughFoundersDay or at FoxboroughFoundersDay on Instagram.