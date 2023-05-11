Local dugouts got a bit of sprucing up last weekend, thanks to the efforts of several volunteers.
Sam Wade, 11 a sixth-grade Ahern Middle School student, was among the volunteers.
“I was glad to come and get these dugouts painted and all. Just really helps the baseball community in Foxboro and it’s just a nice thing to do,” Wade said.
Andre Rutigliano, a Foxboro Youth Baseball and Softaball Association board member, brought the idea to spruce up the baseball and softball fields to the rest of the committee. Rutigliano was on hand over the weekend to help with the painting project.
“The idea is to have pride for your town when playing baseball especially during the summertime. When we go to other towns, their fields are amazing. Foxboro has great fields but could use an upgrade,” Rutigliano said.
Lauren Smith, who helped organize the painting project, joined the Foxboro Youth Baseball and Softball board last year. Her son Domenic, 10, fifth grader at Ahern Middle School has been playing baseball since he was 5.
“Since I do not have the skills to coach, I decided to volunteer instead. This includes assisting at the concession stand, organizing fundraising events, and joining the board,” Smith said.
Smith said the board is working on some key projects including work at the fields.
“We are painting the dugouts and the concession stand (The Bullpen). The concession stand will get a facelift in prep for Founders Day,” Smith said. “Our goal this year is to raise $20,000 for projects. We are halfway there.”
Smith said they are very fortunate to have local donors such as Bainbridge International, Viant Medical, Barrows Insurance, OneLocal, College Hunks Hauling Junk, Foxboro Orthodontics and the Elite Dance Center.
Also, many of the fifth-grade baseball teams raised moneyat the local Dunkin’ and Stop and Shop, and other businesses, including Sherwin Williams in Mansfield, Maystar Homes, and Dick’s Sporting Goods donated materials and supplies.
For more information visit fybsa.org or email fundraising@fybsa.org.