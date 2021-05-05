Voters at Monday’s annual town meeting will be asked to authorize nearly $86.6 million in spending for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The town’s May 10 legislative session, open to all registered voters and featuring a 27-item agenda, is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Foxboro High School.
Included within the $86.59 million budget figure approved by selectmen and recommended by the advisory committee is $39.35 million in school-related spending, $15.73 million for insurance, pension and retirement obligations and $3.64 million more that will be used to fund borrowing costs
In addition, town officials will seek funding for $1.5 million in assorted capital purchases and infrastructure improvements.
Among items likely to generate substantial interest are a pair of procedural land transfers undertaken with the intention of creating a 34-acre “butterfly habitat” off Oak Street.
That proposal involves combining two separate parcels — one consisting of 30 acres currently under control of the selectmen and the second a 4-acre parcel controlled by the water and sewer commissioners.
If approved, both would be conveyed to the local conservation commission, which will oversee the new preserve.
Voters also will be asked to introduce a broad menu of permanent revolving funds — financial accounts typically underwritten by user fees, program charges or other reimbursement payments — in order to pay for certain activities and/or town services outside of taxation.
A related article would establish for short-term spending limits on the new funds.
Also on tap are several housekeeping measures related to zoning and land-use matters sponsored by the planning board.
The most voluminous of these involves replacing in its entirety an extensive section of town bylaws defining use restrictions and permitting guidelines in the local floodplain overlay district. The changes are needed in order for Foxboro to conform to federal flood insurance standards.
Other zoning proposals would incorporate into existing bylaws a map outlining the Baker Street historic district and correct text errors related to assisted living facilities.
In a separate matter, voters will face a pair of rare citizen initiatives on next Monday’s warrant, one of which would require members of the town’s capital improvement planning committee to be registered voters in Foxboro.
At present, the town’s capital improvement planning committee consists of department heads and other high-ranking officials, who make recommendations for future big-ticket purchases, complimented by liaisons from both the board of selectmen and advisory committee.
The proposed change would allow department heads to continue in an advisory capacity, but limit any actual decision making on capital spending to registered voters.
Proponents of the measure have argued the proposed change would better serve local taxpayers by complimenting the advisory committee as fiscal watchdogs.
A separate citizens’ petition would authorize the town to address a decades-long dispute over property tax overcharges by refunding $5,025 for payments made in error on a small parcel off Twilight Drive.
Lastly, town officials will seek funding for a series of union contract settlements reached with town employees represented through a variety of bargaining units.