Local voters who show up at the Ahern School next Monday hoping to cast a ballot in the annual town election will be in for a long wait.
The annual spring balloting, traditionally scheduled for the first Monday in May, has been postponed until Monday, June 8, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although local election officials remain committed to the June 8 date, Town Clerk Robert Cutler expects it to be a streamlined affair, with fewer poll workers on hand due to social distancing guidelines.
As a result, Cutler strongly advises citizens to consider voting by absentee ballot. This is especially true of senior citizens and others who may be susceptible to the COVID-19 virus.
Applications for absentee voting can be obtained by visiting the Town Clerk’s page on the town’s website at www/foxboroughma.gov.
Also on hold is the annual household hazardous waste day collection, originally scheduled for this Saturday at the Elm Street highway garage.
This annual event, which encourages residents to turn in a range of hazardous materials, has been postponed to May 11, and will be conducted this year via curbside pick-up.
Although details are still being finalized, residents will need to register online for pick-up with the town’s vendor, ACV Enviro. That process is expected to be simplified through a link on the highway department web page, which will be activated by week’s end.
At this point, all items and substances normally accepted at the hazardous waste day event will be collected at curbside. This includes unused dry cleaning fluids, metal and furniture polishes, fluorescent bulbs, lighter fluids, rechargeable batteries, gasoline, antifreeze, transmission and brake fluids, pesticides, driveway sealer, drain, oven and floor cleaners and pool chemicals.
Oil-based paints and thinners, used motor oil and items containing mercury can be brought to the town highway garage during normal business hours.