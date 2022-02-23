Voters attending the May 9 annual town meeting will likely face a meaty agenda, with a number of hot-button issues up for consideration.
Though still in formative stages and subject to change, the 29-article warrant currently includes proposals to permit the sale and cultivation of marijuana, allow billboard installations along the Interstate-95 corridor, curtail door-to-door canvassing and -- on a lighter note -- officially rename the board of selectmen as the gender-neutral town “selectboard.”
Discussing the draft warrant last week, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson explained that she had raised the prospect of marijuana sales with Town Manager William Keegan in 2021 based on its success in nearby communities.
Gibson also said the proposed measure -- a zoning change to allow dispensaries in certain commercial areas -- was drafted by town counsel to mirror a recent bylaw adopted in Mashpee.
“Instead of recreating the wheel we thought that would be a good one to start with,” Gibson said, adding that outside parties already have inquired about Foxboro’s willingness to allow marijuana commerce.
It wouldn’t be the first time that local voters weighed in on the marijuana issue.
In 2015, selectmen took no action on a proposal by Beacon Compassion Center that would have established a medical marijuana dispensary at 24 Washington St. The board’s vote effectively killed the plan because the application required local backing in order to obtain state licensing.
Two years later, voters decisively approved a non-binding ballot referendum to ban retail recreational marijuana shops, as well as recreational growers and processors, but not medical marijuana businesses. The results of that vote were subsequently codified at the 2017 annual town meeting.
“Back in 2017 it hadn’t been done,” Gibson said of the prior initiatives. “Now it’s a little bit more tried-and-true. Is it worth revisiting? I think it felt like the right time, at least for me.”
Weighing in on the matter, Keegan last week characterized commercial marijuana operations as a “fairly substantial revenue source.” In addition to property taxes, Keegan said marijuana establishments in Massachusetts are obliged to pay a 3-percent sales tax, plus an additional 3 percent in impact payments to the town for the first five years.
“So now you’re talking about six percent,” Keegan said, adding that surrounding communities are collecting up to a half-million dollars annually in marijuana-related income.
But Selectman Seth Ferguson challenged the revenue upside of marijuana commerce, arguing that alternate uses also could generate substantial income for the town.
“Maybe other businesses are not as profitable to the town, but I don’t know that it’s pure incremental revenue if we don’t have marijuana sales or cultivation,” Ferguson said.
The planning board had scheduled a Feb. 24 public hearing to consider the marijuana zoning measure.
Citizen petitions
Also appearing on the draft warrant are three separate initiative petitions brought by citizens, including a request to appropriate $75,000 to construct 900 feet of sidewalk along South Street, from the existing sidewalk at 350 South St. to the North Grove Street intersection.
That proposal, in particular, elicited misgivings from town officials, some of whom suggested a grass-roots embrace of direct democracy, while perfectly legal, sets a bad precedent.
Keegan told board members he was caught off guard by the sidewalk overture, adding that no funding provisions currently exist save tapping into the town’s cash reserves -- though he conceded that federal infrastructure funds may become available in the future.
“There’s a cost factor in all of this,” Keegan said. “I think the challenge is that none of us heard about this until it was submitted. I still haven’t spoken to the advocates for it.”
Keegan said the public works department is in the process of developing a sidewalk management program, but added this request would be outside the scope of that effort.
“We are challenged already with maintaining existing sidewalks, let alone adding [new] ones,” Keegan said. “The last thing the town can afford to do is actually have a ‘run’ on sidewalks when we don’t have the money for it.”
Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan agreed.
“I would never say no to a sidewalk,” McGowan said. “But yet if this one comes up, then at next town meeting there’s three or four [more] … I think we have to be careful because if the money isn’t there for these sidewalks where will it come from?”
Ferguson once more provided a counterpoint, however, suggesting that voters ultimately determine local priorities, whether pursued by a citizens’ petition or through more conventional means.
“If the town agrees that they need sidewalks in specific areas, then at the very least it gets moved to the front of what we’re trying to do as a community,” Ferguson said.
“I agree with you, but they better be prepared to pay for them too,” McGowan responded.
A separate citizens’ petition, requiring the town to notify by direct mail every household of any pending zoning change, was likewise viewed as problematic.
“Obviously this was intended to make sure that this is a blanketed piece of information that everyone is aware of,” Keegan said. “That in and of itself is a cost factor, but it’s also a work factor. It’s a burden to put all that stuff together.”
Article 20, which proposes new restrictions on door-to-door canvassing in Foxboro, would also enable residents to register on a “do not solicit” list shielding them from licensed canvassers.
Other requests
In addition, the draft warrant currently includes six articles that would appropriate funds for contract agreements -- if settled in time -- with various employee unions, as well as six more that had appeared on the Nov. 15, 2021 special town meeting warrant but may invalidated on a technicality.
According to Town Clerk Robert Cutler, public hearings on the six zoning amendments in question were held by the planning board, but not properly advertised in advance, leading to a review by the attorney general’s office.
Depending on the attorney general’s ruling, which is expected by March 8, the six articles may need to be re-voted at the upcoming May 9 session.
Among those amendments adopted last fall established permanent outdoor dining options at local restaurants, as well as clarifying the definitions of brew pub, building height and habitable floor area.
Only one of the articles -- to allow accessory apartments in the R-40 zoning district -- failed to garner the necessary two-thirds majority for approval at that time, despite having overwhelming support from advisory committee and planning board members.