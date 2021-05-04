Less than 7.5 percent of the town’s registered voters cast ballots in Foxboro’s annual town election Monday in a low-key affair with just one contested race.
Unofficial results provided after polls closed Monday night indicated that 955 of the town’s 12,876 registered voters turned out to cast ballots at the Ahern Middle School.
In the lone contested race, incumbent chairman Richard Pearson of Merigan Way and newcomer Sarah Lidonni of Chestnut Street were both elected to three-year seats on the school committee, with Pearson garnering 655 votes and Lidonni 611 votes.
Salina Chowdhury of South Street, the third candidate seeking one of two open seats, received 411 votes. It was her second bid for school board, having narrowly lost a bid in last spring’s deferred election.
Although voter activity was relatively even across the town’s five precincts, a review of election results indicated the heaviest turnout in Precinct 4.
Topping the annual election ballot with 713 votes was incumbent selectwoman Leah Gibson, who was running unopposed for re-election.
In addition to Lidonni, three other newcomers were elected to vacant seats:
Joyce Parlapiano of Cocasset Street was elected to a two-year seat on the Boyden Library Board of Trustees; Bethany Robertson of Central Street was elected to a two-year seat on the housing authority; and Seth Ferguson of Bird Street, who previously had chaired the town advisory committee, succeeded two-term incumbent Chris Mitchell on the board of selectmen.
Joining Pearson in winning uncontested seats in Monday’s annual town election were the following incumbents:
- Planning board: Kevin Weinfeld of Granite Street and Tracy Vasile of Van Doorn Avenue
- Board of health: Betsy Allo of Bird Street
- Board of assessors: Lori Rudd of Allens Way
- Boyden Library trustees (3-year seat): Collin Earnst of Weston Avenue
- Foxboro Housing Authority (5-year seat): Kevin Powers of Prospect Street
- Water and sewer commission: Michael Stanton of Shepherd Street.