Still smarting from a May town meeting vote that short-circuited plans for administrative pay raises and vehicle purchases, among other things, town officials this November will seek supplemental funding to redress two of those deficiencies.
Selectmen last week formally closed a 12-article warrant for the Nov. 4 Special Town Meeting that includes a request to appropriate $26,500 for administrative salary adjustments and another $56,700 for a new police cruiser.
These items had been stripped out of a $79.1 million budget package approved by voters at the annual town meeting last May that included funding for three new police cruisers, but not a fourth.
Incoming Police Chief Michael Grace told selectmen last week that failing to provide the fourth cruiser was penny wise and pound foolish, and could put local officers at risk.
“The wear and tear on these cars is astronomical,” Grace said, adding the units average 24,000 miles a year. “We just want to make sure we’re providing a safe vehicle for the officers.”
“The need is very clear,” added Town Manager William Keegan. “This is a safety issue.”
Other law enforcement-related items on the November warrant include a request to fund a two-year contract extension with the local police union, and two significant initiatives related to police administrative positions: one to remove the town’s deputy chief position from Civil Service — an arrangement in place since 1931 — and a second to adopt the so-called “strong chief” statute.
Under Massachusetts General Law Chap. 41, Section 97A — better known as the “Strong Police Chief” law — selectmen still have ultimate authority over the department, but a greater degree of management and policy-making responsibility falls to the chief.
Specifically, the chief is in control of property used by the department and its officers, and assigns officers to their respective duties.
According to Keegan, the deputy chief’s position has been unfilled since 2013, when former deputy John Chandler retired.
“We think we have a good internal candidate for that position,” Keegan said, “and this would allow us more flexibility.”
Another proposal facing town meeting voters, this one of particular interest to Foxboro’s senior community, is a request for funding to undertake a feasibility study of constructing a new senior center.
Selectmen had pledged to support that request last month after a spirited group of seniors packed the Town Hall meeting room in support of a new, larger and possibly multi-generational facility.
In addition, three related articles would provide a clearer regulatory framework for dog ownership and commercial boarding — as well as amending the definition of nuisance animals and establishing a series of fines for violations.
Voters also will be asked to extend an affordable housing trust originally established in 2013.
These trusts, allowed under state law, provide for the creation and preservation of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households. Funding can be generated in a variety of ways, including by grants, municipal funds, payments in-lieu of the development of housing, and real estate development fees and related interest.
Lastly, voters will be asked to transfer an undetermined amount of money from free cash to the town’s stabilization fund and formally accept two new streets as public ways — Montgomery Way off Cocasset Street and VanDoorn Avenue off Main Street.