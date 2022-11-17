Area drivers are again being alerted to watch out for deer darting in front of their vehicles.
It’s the time of year where deer crashes are most frequent, and it’s not just at night.
A car hit a deer on Cocasset Street in Foxboro a little after noon Tuesday.
Rehoboth with 16 and Norton with 15 were among the Top 10 communities in the state reporting the most deer collisions during the peak months of October to December of last year. Easton also had 15 and Taunton 31 — good for third most.
Bristol County led all counties with 282 deer crashes during those three months.
The number of such collisions during that span across Massachusetts jumped to 1,656 — the highest number on record since 2002, according to an AAA Northeast analysis of crash data.
That’s equivalent to one deer crash every 80 minutes with most of the crashes occurring near sunset, which aligns with the afternoon commute and is heightened by the end of daylight saving time.
Crashes are most common between 6 and 8 p.m. before the clock change, and 5 and 7 p.m. after the time change.
“Hitting a deer can have traumatic and devastating consequences and drivers need to be especially vigilant at this time of year,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said in a press release. “The best defense against deer crashes is to be prepared and alert.”
Maguire lives in Norton.
“Last year, I struck a deer on a curvy road on a dark night close to my home. Fortunately, I was driving fairly slowly, but I still managed to cause $6,000 in damage to my car.” Maguire said. “If it can happen to me, it can happen to you — when you least expect it.”
AAA offers the following additional advice:
Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.
Follow the speed limit; keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.
Be careful rounding curves and climbing hills where visibility is limited.
One long blast on your horn may frighten animals away from your car if you spy them early enough.
If you spy one deer, look out for others. Deer rarely travel alone.
Use your high beams along dark roadways if there is no oncoming traffic.
If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and try to remain in your lane and avoid other vehicles; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.