A West Bridgewater school principal, who doubles as that district’s director of student services, has been hired to oversee special education programming in Foxboro schools.
Cory Mikolazyk, one of two finalists for the position of director of student services, received an enthusiastic reception Monday night from local administrators and school committee members, who voted unanimously to extend him a job offer.
Mikolazyk had been recommended by a 12-member screening panel chaired by Assistant Principal Alison Mello, in part because of his strong background in special education and inclusion protocols.
“It’s such an important role,” Mello said. “We really wanted to make sure we got the right candidate.”
Mikolazky will replace outgoing director of student services Sandra Einsel, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“I’m thrilled to be here,” he said after Monday night’s vote. “This is such a great community.”
Mikolazyk holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and sociology from Bridgewater State University and a master’s degree in special education, from American International College which also awarded him a certificate in special education administration.
Since 2017 he has been director of student services in West Bridgewater, and since 2018 has also served as principal of the Spring Street School, which houses the district’s kindergarten and pre-K students.
Previously, Mikolazyk had held a series of special education roles in Fall River, Taunton and Norton schools.
“We did a good job of comparing ourselves to Foxboro,” he told school board members. “What you guys are doing for the kids really just stands out.”
Mikolazyk said he saw no need to significantly change the special education programming already in place here, but rather hoped to take local practices “to the next level.”
School committee member Rob Canfield, who served on the screening committee with fellow board member Brent Reuter, said Mikolazyk’s “desire to learn and passion for the job” were commendable.
Reuter said he was both impressed that Mikolazyk did his homework about the local school district.
“I’m very pleased the process returned such a robust candidate,” Reuter said.
Superintendent Amy Berdos agreed, noting the screening panel was obliged to conduct its business online due to restrictions on face-to-face encounters imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite this handicap, she characterized the committee’s work as remarkably thorough.