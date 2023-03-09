Favorable winter weather has allowed work on West Street to proceed fairly smoothly, town officials say.
The project involves reconstructing a dam on and installing new water mains along West Street, which has been closed since October, with traffic being funneled down Mill Street.
“The project is going well. We had some early delays while we were in conversation with National Grid on the timing of relocating utility poles,” DPW Director Chris Gallagher said. “The weather this winter has allowed the contractor to progress through the majority of the dam reconstruction project. We are ready to repave that portion of the road, although this work is weather dependent.”
National Grid was scheduled to be on site this week to begin pole relocation and associated work.
The road can be reopened once a binder course of pavement is installed, Gallagher said.
The project also includes water main installation from South Street to the town line that is Phase II of the overall work.
That work was also scheduled to begin this week and continue into the spring until complete, Gallagher said.
The water main work will include a daily road closure in the section of West Street where the work is being carried out.
All the work should wrap up by early summer but could be completed by the end of spring, the director said.
“There has not been much feedback, besides the desire from drivers to get back to their regular route of travel,” Gallagher said. “That will come with time and the detour on Mill Street will be a distant memory.”
The project remains on budget.
“The excavation work for the dam reconstruction involved more ledge removal than planned or budgeted,” Gallagher said. “There has been an overage in that line item, however the majority of the other items have remained on budget.”
The long-awaited dam reconstruction was bid at just under $1 million and is being funded through a state grant ($700,000), federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds ($300,000), as well as state road money given the town each year.
The water main project was bid at $1.5 million and is being funded by the town’s water enterprise account.
The dam is a small-sized earth embankment dam regulated by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Office of Dam Safety and owned and managed by the town. It had been considered a significant hazard because of its condition.