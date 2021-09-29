How about a whoot, whoot for Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey and Officer Shawn Buckley?
The officers swooped down Wednesday morning and saved a great horned owl that snared itself in a soccer goal net on Sullivan Way, according to police.
The owl, also known as a tiger owl or hoot owl, appeared uninjured, according to police.
It will be observed to make sure it is okay and then will be released into the wild, police said in a Facebook post.
It's not the first time police have taken time out from locking up criminals to free an animal.
In July, Officer Ryan McGrath freed a deer after it got its head stuck in a soccer net at the Ahern Middle School.