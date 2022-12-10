Jumee Amorim just doesn’t want to see the snow fly this winter.
“Absolutely not,” the South Attleboro resident said. “It’s just a pain because of driving.”
She pointed out she has four children in four schools.
Besides driving her kids here and there, including on a recent rainy Wednesday night to the Attleboro Public Library, Amorim said “it’s hard for the buses to get around” on snowy roads.
Count her 13-year-old daughter as another who isn’t a fan of snow and winter. “I hate everything about winter,” said Nelly Amorim, a student at Coelho Middle School. “I hate the cold, I hate the snow.”
Nelly admits she does enjoy making snowmen, however.
There are plenty of other area residents who are looking forward to a snowy winter, though, including skiers and those who plow snow for a living.
Area landscapers didn’t make as much money as usual during the drought that stretched back to early summer as there was much less frequent lawn cutting.
Bill Motta of Motta Landscaping in Foxboro, who said he couldn’t recall such a summer in his 20 years in business, and other landscapers who also plow snow are hoping it will turn out to be another snowy winter to recover some lost revenue.
“You never know, you can’t depend on it,” Motta said of snowfall. “We are hoping to get more snow this year.”
And area water officials are crossing their fingers there will be a lot of snow this winter, especially after the serious drought that prompted outdoor water bans into September in many communities.
“We always hope for a snowy winter, as a snow melt in the spring gives us some extra water to start our high-use season with,” Attleboro Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said.
Whether there will be another round of extremely dry weather next summer is up in the air.
“It’s hard to predict,” Allen said. “The weather services and drought task force have indicated that summers like the last one are going to become more common in the coming years.”
Pin that on climate change, authorities say.
The region didn’t begin moving out of the drought until the fall when more rain arrived.
“We are in much better shape than I thought we would be in, and that’s because we got a lot of rain in November and so far this month,” Allen said.
November saw nearly 3 inches, and this month already has brought about 2½ inches, the city water department said.
Water sources for the city’s two water treatment plants, on West Street and at Wading River, are past full, officials report.
“We are now ‘spilling’ water… a far cry from our summer drought,” Mayor Paul Heroux said in an email.
Area public works and highway departments say they are all set for the coming snow season.
“We are doing pretty well on contractors and equipment,” North Attleboro Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said. “We managed to get six more contractors than we had last year by increasing rates and adding incentives to the contract, but we could always use a few more.”
Many municipalities and states have struggled to get enough snowplow drivers in recent years because of the pandemic and worker shortage.
North Attleboro has purchased two new machines to plow more sidewalks.
“We have not had to purchase salt yet, as we had a full shed from last year,” Hollowell said, noting his department has roughly 1,600 tons on hand.
“We are working on updating our pre-treatment program of adding liquid salt brine days prior to a storm which prevents the snow from bonding with the roadway,” Hollowell said.
He added that a storage tank has been replaced and the DPW is moving to acquire another sprayer.
“Looking forward to a great season,” Hollowell said.
In Foxboro, town officials are hoping to see the snowflakes fall.
“A lot of snow, with a slow melt, is very beneficial to increasing the amount of water in the aquifer,” Water Superintendent Bob Worthley said. “This helps water suppliers who use wells to supply water, like Foxboro.”
However, a lot of rain after snow is not desired.
“It is not a help for Foxboro if there is a lot of snow, then there is torrential rain that melts the snow pack quickly,” Worthley said.
That’s because the “melted snow runs off to Boston Harbor, and does not work its way through the pores in the ground, down to the aquifer,” Worthley said.
The town’s public works department says it’s in fine shape for the upcoming season.
Public Works Director Christopher Gallagher said Foxboro has maintained a group of about 20 private contractors who continue each year to supplement town plow drivers.
Mansfield DPW officials also say they’re ready for whatever weather winter brings.
“Mansfield’s equipment, supplies and staffing, including contractors, are fully prepped and ready to tackle the upcoming winter weather,” DPW Director Joshua Reinke said.
As for the town’s water system, rain but also snow is a blessing.
“Snow does help replenish ground water levels, which in turn helps mitigate drought concerns,” Reinke said.
The drought status has steadily improved across Massachusetts and the region, and state water officials now consider the Southeast region here to be out of drought, with normal water levels.
As for snow, last winter was quite snowy besides being colder than normal many days.
While there were several unseasonably warm days, there were enough frigid days and snowstorms, including the memorable blizzard the end of January.
The area spent days digging out from that historic weekend storm that buried communities in as much as 30 inches of snow.
That was the amount received in Norton, with the Attleboro Water Department recording 24 inches in the city, breaking the record for the most snow for a January day. The two feet also tied for the second most snow in a 24-hour period.
The winter had had little snow until the blizzard — December saw no snow, and January ended up with 321/2 inches of snow — about triple its usual amount.
In addition to the snow, January was much colder than normal.
Two days after the blizzard and on the last day of the month, the thermometer plunged below zero as the water department reported a low of minus-5 degrees — easily the coldest temp for last winter.
February had normal snowfall, 12 inches — half the total of the blizzard.
During a month that was warmer than normal, February’s biggest snowstorm of 8 inches turned out to be a heavier snowstorm than forecast, delaying and closing schools and making for a challenging commute on Valentine’s Day.
A smaller storm, 4 inches the end of the month, was in some ways more troublesome as it was heavy and wet and quickly froze.
March saw just 1 inch of snow recorded by the city water department, and the month typically gets about 61/2 inches.
How did last snow season stack up against other years?
The season, which the city water department considers from December through March, brought 451/2 inches, several inches above the typical 37.
The previous winter received 311/4 inches of snow, water department records indicate.
How much snow is forecast for this winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s famous long-range predictions are forecasting snow for much of the country over Christmas week.
“In most regions, periods of snow showers or flurries are expected to occur in the days leading up to Christmas, which means that many folks will be able to enjoy a White Christmas,” the Almanac said. “In the Northeast...expect snow showers in the days leading up to Christmas with temperatures trending colder.”
A white Christmas is generally defined as having at least an inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.
Winter arrives Dec. 21 and The Old Farmer’s Almanac winter 2022-2023 forecast tells a tale of two winters, with some areas, such as around here, being snowier and colder than normal and getting less snow and milder than usual temps.
New England is forecast by AccuWeather to be the only area east of the Rocky Mountains where snowfall could end up being above average for the winter after a slow start.
The chances for a white Christmas will remain lower than normal for most of New England, but once the calendar flips to 2023, snowfall totals will likely be boosted by a few nor’easters, according to AccuWeather’s winter forecast.
Even though favorable conditions will develop to allow snow and intense cold weather to spread across the Northeast during the first half of December, the latter part of the month will feature moderating temperatures and lower chances for a snowstorm, AccuWeather says.
As the holiday nears, the forecasted weather pattern will support more rain and perhaps ice compared to snow, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
But the forecasters say the weather could turn wintry by mid-December, and AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on storms across the country, including the Northeast.
In this area, blustery winds, sprinkles and snow showers are forecast Saturday as precipitation and colder temperatures sweep in.
Some snow could show up later Sunday into Monday morning, area meteorologists say. Less than an inch of snow is expected.
Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid-20s are predicted Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures only need to dip into the mid-30s for snow to fall and to the lower 30s to the upper 20s for it to accumulate, AccuWeather meteorologists say.