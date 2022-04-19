High wind gusts during an overnight rain storm Monday were blamed for knocking down trees and causing some power failures in town.
In Foxboro, 108 customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police reported a tree knocked down power lines on Railroad Avenue, affecting power on other streets in the downtown area.
A National Grid spokesman said high winds were to blame for knocking out power to about 2,000 customers statewide. Power was expected to be restored by 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“We just had some high winds last night,” Mike Dalo, a National Grid spokesman, said Tuesday morning.
A power failure at the National Weather Service office in Norton was unrelated to weather and power to the office has been restored.
The Attleboro water department said almost 1.2 inches of rain fell. The strongest wind gust was 34 mph measured about 7 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Norton reported the peak of the storm occurred between 12:30 a.m. and early Tuesday morning.