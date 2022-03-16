Flush with supplementary funding from pandemic-related spending bills and better-than-expected collections, local officials have authorized a $5.35 million capital plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The capital spending package, which still requires final approval from voters at the May 2 annual town meeting, addresses major long-term needs deemed critical by town department heads, including a number of items which previously had been deferred due to insufficient funds.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, the proposal hammered out at a March 6 review session and endorsed Tuesday night by selectmen, reflects a significant departure for local officials more familiar with penny pinching.
Unlike last year, when the town scraped by with a handful of capital items totaling just over $1.5 million, the current funding windfall enabled officials compiling the fiscal 2023 program to green-light all departmental spending requests.
“Being able to use this money was wonderful,” Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan said of the expansive capital package. “This was definitely a gift for the town.”
Among other things, the wish list features three dump trucks and a street sweeper for the highway department, body cameras for police officers, an excavator and three new vehicles for the water department, new voting machines, and three new school buses, computer software upgrades and equipment replacement at the Ahern School.
In addition, the proposed capital plan calls for a $1 million water main replacement project on North Street, $230,00 in improvements to the Cocasset River Recreation Area and includes $150,000 to demolish the old laundry building at the former Foxboro State Hospital which would facilitate future construction of a new community center on the site.
In order to qualify as a capital spending item, expenditures must cost over $25,000 and have a life expectancy of five years or more.
Keegan explained that nearly $2 million of the $5.3 million total comes directly via the federal American Rescue Plan Act, with another $1.36 million in ARPA funds channeled through Norfolk County. In addition, the plan makes use of a $1.24 million state Chap. 90 allocation earmarked for roads and highways, as well as a variety of local revenue sources.
Commenting on the capital program, Selectman Seth Ferguson said he hoped that some of the Chap. 90 money would be used to address sidewalk maintenance and construction. In particular, Ferguson referenced a citizens’ petition included on the May town meeting warrant seeking $75,000 to extend an existing sidewalk on South Street.
“It’s a viable concern and something that should be considered in our planning,” he said of the request.
Keegan said the effects of the current windfall, while not permanent, may linger beyond fiscal 2023, adding that funds now held by the county may yet be released to help pay for water meter replacement and local dam reconstruction projects.
“We’ve [also] tried to leave some money behind to possibly do some downtown improvements as well,” he added.