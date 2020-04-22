When they talk about the loneliness of the long distance runner, Mark Lamson was not who they had in mind.
But on Marathon Monday, Lamson, 48, who is used to sharing the route from Hopkinton to Boston with thousands of people, had a course all to himself: 26.2 miles from Burrell Elementary School on Morse Street and back, around the streets and rural roads of Foxboro.
And though he ran alone, he had a lot of people behind him.
Lamson, who has run Boston four times and was planning a fifth outing on Monday, was already well into his training regimen when it was announced the iconic race would be postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The UBS financial services manager and 13-year Foxboro resident raises money with his run for the Patriots Foundation, the nonprofit founded by team owner Robert Kraft to support charitable organizations. So far this year, Lamson had collected about $6,000 of his $17,500 goal, so he had no intention of stopping. Over his running career, he’s raised $65,000 for the foundation.
When the race was postponed, “I said I would run my 26.2 miles,” he said. But doing that on the traditional route “was not wise and could not satisfy social distancing.”
Instead, he designed his own course, 26.2 miles and about six feet that started and ended at the Burrell School entrance on Morse Street.
In announcing his plans on social media, Lamson invited friends and neighbors to come out and support him Monday. As a result, the route he took through town was lined with well-wishers and youngsters holding signs.
“The support was just unbelievable, overwhelming,” Lamson said, estimating a couple of hundred well-wishers turned out along the route. “There were people lined up in yards, people drove by and beeped at me.”
While Lamson tried to pick a route with the same change in elevation as Boston, in any event there was a Heartbreak Hill practically around every corner.
“I think it may have been tougher than Boston,” he said.
Nevertheless, he had the kind of weather — overcast and in the 50s — runners hope for. “For marathon running it was a perfect weather day,” he said.
A crowd of some 50 friends and neighbors was waiting for Lamson at the end, as he was escorted up Morse Street to the hand-chalked finish line by a pair of Foxboro police cruisers, sirens wailing.
Among those greeting him as he crossed the line in a time of just over four hours (“I forgot to turn my watch off, the finish was so overwhelming,” Lamson said.) were his son Harrison, 12, daughter Sydney, 10 and wife Jill, a nurse practitioner who ran Boston last year.
“I gave him very strict instructions” about social distancing, she said while waiting at the finish line. “(His run this year) has generated a lot of positivity in town.”
Lamson will take a few days to recover from Monday’s run. And in a little while, it will be back to training for the rescheduled Boston Marathon on Sept. 14.
“I’m running it, 100 percent,” he said.